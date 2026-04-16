Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong is expected to meet Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and other senior officials today (April 16). The discussions are expected to centre on Air India’s mounting losses, news agency PTI reported. Phong arrived at the Bombay House, the headquarters of the Tata Group, today morning. Singapore Airlines is a 25.1 percent stakeholder in the airline.

Air India, which returned to Tata Group ownership in January 2022, has been undergoing a major restructuring process of late. However, the recent financial results have raised concerns among all stakeholders about the pace of recovery.

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Challenges Air India is facing

The airline recently reported losses exceeding Rs 22,000 crore in the last financial year (2025-26). These losses have been attributed to various factors, including operational disruptions amidst the geopolitical tensions in the West Asia region.

As a result, Air India is now seeking additional funding from its shareholders, including Tata Group and Singapore Airlines. The amount and structure of this financial support are likely to be key points of discussion in the upcoming meeting.

Apart from financial losses, Air India has also faced operational issues over the past year. These include disruptions caused by airspace restrictions (closure of the Pakistan airspace). The airline is also dealing with leadership uncertainty following the recent resignation of its CEO Campbell Wilson. These challenges have made the path to profitability more complex and increased pressure on management to deliver results.

Furthermore, the fatal AI171 plane crash in Ahmedabad last June that killed 260 people has significantly impacted the loss-making carrier.

Meeting to play a crucial role

The upcoming meeting is expected to play a crucial role in shaping Air India’s future strategy. Singapore Airlines executives and Tata Sons executives are likely to discuss cost control measures, service improvements and long-term investment plans.

The outcome of these discussions could also signal broader trends in India’s aviation sector, where rising costs, competitive pricing, and global uncertainties are putting pressure on airline profitability. Industry experts believe Air India’s recovery will be closely watched.