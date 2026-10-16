The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to place before it the finalised rules to address concerns over excessive and arbitrary airfares charged by private airlines by November 16, after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the rules had received government approval and would be published within a fortnight.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, R Mahadevan and Aparesh Singh was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging unpredictable fluctuations in airfares and seeking greater transparency and regulatory oversight of airline pricing practices.

The latest development follows the court’s earlier directions to the Centre to frame rules under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, to address concerns over sharp increases in airfares, particularly during festive periods and holidays.

During an August hearing, the Supreme Court had asked the government to take action against airlines that failed to comply with its directives, while the Centre had said rules to regulate airfares would be finalised within three weeks.

The civil aviation ministry had told the court that it was issuing office memorandums to airlines on pricing practices until the rules were finalised, but airlines were not complying with the directives. The court had also examined the draft rules submitted by the government in a sealed cover.

In July, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to submit the rules framed under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, within two weeks, asking it to place them before the court in a sealed cover, irrespective of whether they had been laid before Parliament. The government had informed the court that the rules had been prepared and were undergoing translation before being presented to Parliament.

The Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, which replaced the Aircraft Act, 1934, came into force in January 2025.

The matter dates back to November 2025, when the Supreme Court sought responses from the Centre and other authorities on a plea seeking binding regulatory guidelines to curb unpredictable fluctuations in airfares and ancillary charges imposed by private airlines.

The petition, filed by social activist S L Laxminarayanan, seeks the establishment of a robust and independent regulator to ensure transparency in airline pricing and protect passenger interests.

Earlier, on February 23, the Supreme Court had expressed concern over sharp increases in airfares during festive periods and holidays, describing the issue as a serious concern. Hearing the PIL, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta had directed the Centre to file an affidavit within four weeks detailing the steps being taken to address the concerns raised in the petition.

ALSO READ Air India sets up dedicated team to drive cost savings amid mounting pressures

Separately, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said on October 15 that the government wanted airfares to remain affordable, but sharp fluctuations in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were making this difficult.

The minister said the government was discussing the issue with oil marketing companies (OMCs) and airlines. He stressed that fuel suppliers needed to support the aviation sector and that airlines should draw up a clear plan to address the challenges.

Rising fuel costs have put pressure on airlines globally, prompting carriers to raise fares, cut flights and reduce spending.