An Indian family’s trip to Peru abruptly ended at Bengaluru airport on June 19, 2024, after officials prevented them from boarding their flight. The Dutch airline KLM claimed that none of the eight family members had the required Peruvian visa. Now, a Karnataka court has directed the police to register an FIR against several senior KLM Royal Dutch Airlines officials, including the company’s CEO.

Tickets worth Rs 49 lakh, yet the family was denied to board flight- What happened?

A Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate in Devanahalli passed the FIR order after Salem-based businessman JS Sathishkumar filed a complaint. While speaking to the New Indian Express, Sathishkumar said, “The trip was meant to be a celebratory family journey but turned into a protracted legal battle.”

Sathishkumar and his family had booked eight non-refundable business class tickets worth Rs 49 lakh and reached Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport well in advance on June 19, 2024. However, after waiting at the check-in counter for hours, they were informed shortly before departure that they would not be allowed to board.

The family was told that they did not have a Peruvian visa. However, Satishumar claimed the airline misunderstood Peru’s entry rules.

He explained that Indian passport holders can travel to Peru without a separate visa if they already have a valid visa or residence permit from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, or any Schengen country. He argued that his family met all these conditions and should have been allowed to travel.

Allegations of harassment by the family

The complaint filed by JS Satishkumar also alleges harassment by the KLM Royal Dutch Airline staff after the family protested the decision. Sathishkumar said they were “red-flagged” by the airline, which led to further issues during later travel. He claimed his son was stopped in Singapore and questioned about a deportation from Peru, despite never visiting the country.

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Sathishkumar told The New Indian Express that “action should be taken. Otherwise, this can happen to anyone.”

In response, the KLM Dutch Airline had stated that it “is obliged to comply with all applicable travel regulations” and advised passengers to carry correct documentation, adding that it “regrets that some passengers experienced inconveniences,” the report added.

The court’s directive to file an FIR marks a major step in the case, which has raised concerns over airline procedures and passenger rights in international travel. Overall what was intended as a fun family trip for JS Satishkumar and his extended family turned out to be a long courtroom legal battle.

Peru Visa Eligibility for Indian Travellers

The Embassy of India in Lima states that Indian nationals need one of the following to enter Peru: a valid visa of Peru, OR a visa/residence permit of USA, Canada, UK, Australia, or a Schengen country valid for more than 6 months from the date of planned entry. The Peruvian Embassy in New Delhi confirms the same. So in this case, Sathishkumar’s arguments were correct.