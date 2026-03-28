Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (March 28) inaugurated the first phase of Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister said the airport would transform connectivity and economic prospects across western Uttar Pradesh, giving wings to the dreams of the country’s youth.

“Because of this, Noida International Airport, Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Etawah, Bulandshahr, Faridabad and this entire region are going to benefit greatly,” PM Modi said.

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion.

Economic Catalyst

Naidu said that Noida International Airport will be developed as an aerotropolis and not just an airport. He added that the air cargo services from the airport will ensure that locally manufactured products can reach around the world, and that the aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities, spread over 40 acres, will create jobs for local people.

“This is a moment of great happiness not only for Jewar, Uttar Pradesh or Delhi-NCR, but for the entire country,” he said, adding that the national capital had received “another heartbeat” with the development of the airport.

NIA envisioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region, represents a major step in strengthening the country’s airport infrastructure and enhancing regional and international connectivity.

The greenfield project with the investment of nearly Rs 11,200 crore has been made in the first phase of the project, is expected to ease congestion at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, and is expected to handle 12 million passengers every year in the initial phase. Once fully completed, its capacity could go up to 70 million passengers each year.

NIA, developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL)—a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG—received its aerodrome license from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on March 6.

Initial commercial activity will consist of approximately 30 daily flights, which will rise to nearly 65 daily flights in a few months, NIA executives added. The primary launch carriers confirmed for the site include IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express.

Technical Prowess

Moving forward, NIA is confident of becoming an alternate domestic and international hub for passengers flying into the Delhi National Capital Region. The new airport can offer airlines aviation turbine fuel (ATF) at a significantly lower price when compared to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, mainly due to the lower Value Added Tax (VAT) on ATF offered by the Uttar Pradesh government when compared to Delhi.

The airport features a 3,900-meter-long and 45-meter-wide runway, equipped with a Category 9 Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) facility. This infrastructure allows the airport to accommodate large wide-body aircraft, including the Boeing 777-300ER. The phase one terminal has an annual capacity of 12 million passengers and features 28 aircraft parking stands.

The airport’s design incorporates elements intended to reflect regional culture, such as a courtyard-style layout and architecture inspired by the ghats of Varanasi. Beyond the terminal, the project has prompted the development of a 31-km link road connecting the site to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and a dedicated 750-meter direct link to the Yamuna Expressway.