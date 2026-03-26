Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Phase 1 of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar on Saturday (March 28), marking the formal completion of the Rs 11,200 crore project’s first development stage.

While the official ceremony takes place this week, commercial passenger operations are projected to begin in late April or early May 2026 after final coordination with security agencies, air traffic services, and airlines, multiple executives from the airport told FE.

45-Day Countdown

“This transition period allows airlines approximately 45 to 60 days to finalise flight schedules, move ground equipment, and open ticket bookings,” a senior airport executive said.

NIA, developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL)—a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG—received its aerodrome license from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on March 6.

Initial commercial activity will consist of approximately 30 daily flights, which will rise to nearly 65 daily flights in a few months, NIA executives added. The primary launch carriers confirmed for the site include IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express.

“Domestic operations will initially focus on connecting the National Capital Region (NCR) to major cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, with additional routes planned for Lucknow, Dehradun, and Hubli,” the executive said.

On international connectivity, executives said overseas services would follow the domestic stabilisation and the move to 24-hour operations, rather than beginning at full scale on day one.

Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann had said in January that the airport would start with a limited window of daytime domestic operations for the first few weeks, then expand toward night operations, and only after that introduce international flights, which he said he expected in the first half of 2026 or early the next year.

When asked about which foreign routes are under consideration, executives have repeatedly named Dubai and Singapore as early candidates, and have also flagged Zurich.

Moving forward, NIA is confident of becoming an alternate domestic and international hub for passengers flying into the Delhi National Capital Region. The new airport can offer airlines aviation turbine fuel (ATF) at a significantly lower price when compared to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, mainly due to the lower Value Added Tax (VAT) on ATF offered by the Uttar Pradesh government when compared to Delhi.

ATF Advantage

Aviation consultancy firm CAPA India noted that the VAT on ATF is 4% at the Noida airport, compared to 25% at the Delhi airport. Because fuel accounts for roughly 40% of airline operating costs in India, this 21% difference is expected to influence how carriers allocate their fleets and expand capacity in the region.

The airport features a 3,900-meter-long and 45-meter-wide runway, equipped with a Category 9 Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) facility. This infrastructure allows the airport to accommodate large wide-body aircraft, including the Boeing 777-300ER. The phase one terminal has an annual capacity of 12 million passengers and features 28 aircraft parking stands.

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The airport’s design incorporates elements intended to reflect regional culture, such as a courtyard-style layout and architecture inspired by the ghats of Varanasi. Beyond the terminal, the project has prompted the development of a 31-km link road connecting the site to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and a dedicated 750-meter direct link to the Yamuna Expressway. The airport is planned to expand through four phases, reaching a total capacity of 70 million passengers per year with a six-runway configuration.