Noida airport to offer high-tech boarding, baggage reconciliation facilities! Here’s all you need to know about the new passenger processing system

Noida International Airport (NIA) has announced a partnership with Amadeus, a technology company, to provide a passenger processing system (PPS) at the upcoming airport, said a report by PTI. The agreement entails Amadeus designing, supplying, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the cloud-based PPS for the airport.

The system will include various features such as common use check-in, boarding, baggage reconciliation, and DigiYatra-enabled biometric capabilities, aimed at enhancing the passenger experience.

Amadeus will integrate self-service PPS touch points like check-in kiosks, automated bag drops, and eGates, which will communicate in real-time with airline departure control systems and other stakeholders.

This integration aims to create a seamless and efficient experience for travelers. The partnership with Amadeus is expected to enable Noida International Airport to deliver world-class services and facilitate fast, safe, and convenient journeys.

“We are pleased to partner with Amadeus for the passenger processing system at Noida International Airport. Amadeus is a leading global travel technology company, and its rich experience and stable suite of digital solutions will support NIA in delivering world-class services,” said Christoph Schnellmann Noida International Airport CEO.

“This is a significant step forward in our endeavour of facilitating fast, safe and convenient journeys for travellers,” Schnellmann added. Sarah Samuel, senior vice-president, Airport and Airline Operations in Asia-Pacific for Amadeus said the two partners are coordinating to co-create the “digital passenger experience of the future”.

She emphasized the importance of innovative cloud, self-service, and biometric technology in delivering a relaxed and seamless airport journey. Samuel also noted that this partnership signifies an important milestone for Amadeus in the Indian market and beyond, demonstrating the strength of their technology in supporting airport growth.

Noida International Airport, located in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, western Uttar Pradesh, will be India’s largest airport upon completion. It is being developed in multiple phases, with the first phase covering an area of over 1300 hectares. The initial phase will include one runway and a terminal building capable of handling 12 million passengers annually. The completion of this phase is estimated to be around September 2024.