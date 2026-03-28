Phase 1 of the Noida International Airport (NIA) has officially commenced operations, significantly enhancing air travel options for the Delhi NCR region. Unlike traditional airports, travelers at Noida will not encounter crowded check-in counters or long, winding queues.

Instead, the airport is designed to minimize human intervention, relying on advanced software and self-service technologies to streamline operations.

The Rs 11,200 crore facility, which aims to handle 12 million passengers annually marks a pivotal step in regional aviation, as it integrates advanced technology into its operations from day one.

India’s latest greenfield airport is poised to revolutionize the travel experience with a fully automated system. The airport’s first phase includes one runway of 3.9 km, a terminal area of 137,895 square metres, 48 check-in counters, 20 self-baggage drop points, nine security lanes, and 10 boarding gates, with 28 parking stands and an hour-peak capacity of 30 flights per hour, according to a statement by the NIA.

NIA is also 5G-ready from day one by using a “neutral host” infrastructure, the airport ensures seamless, high-speed data coverage for all major Indian carriers (Jio, Airtel, Vi) across all areas of the facility.

Seamless 5G Connectivity

The passenger terminal is designed around movement and processing rather than ornament. The airport will use a common-use check-in system, DigiYatra-enabled gates, an airport management system, a baggage handling system and advanced IT infrastructure. Self-baggage drop, boarding gates, and a passenger processing system that supports both domestic and international operations.

Passengers can also use the airport’s digital platform on their smartphones for real-time indoor navigation, guiding them directly to their gate, a specific lounge, or a duty-free shop.

Sensors throughout the terminal monitor “heat maps” of passenger crowds. If a security line gets too long, the system automatically alerts staff to open more lanes or redirects passengers to quieter zones.

The airport plans to work with one runway in phase I and phase II, with a parallel second runway and a larger terminal in later phases. The total project area is listed as 1,334 hectares, with 167 acres marked for real estate development.

The Jewar airport is poised to leverage its advantageous location in Uttar Pradesh, close to Agra, and the iconic Taj Mahal with plans underway to establish a direct tourist service from the airport to Taj Mahal.

Smart Logistics

A comprehensive cargo and warehousing zone spanning approximately 174 acres surrounding the airport is also a major part of the project. The airport will begin with about 2.5 lakh tonnes of cargo capacity in phase I, rising to about 15 lakh tonnes in phase IV, with cargo logistics space of about 80,000 square metres and a dedicated logistics zone.

The cargo terminal is designed for general cargo, pharmaceuticals, perishables, cold storage and other sensitive goods. The logistics zone is meant to connect manufacturers, freight forwarders and integrators in the wider region. In a competitive bidding process, several private companies, including the Adani Group, are vying for the opportunity to develop this logistics hub.

The terminal is inspired by India’s cultural heritage and includes features such as a large central atrium, open-air courtyard spaces, and locally rooted architectural elements. The airport has been designed to manage both crowd flow and climate conditions through natural light, ventilation and low-carbon construction choices.