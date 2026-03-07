Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited will be the Premium Airport Partner for the upcoming edition of the Airport 360 Expo 2026 to be held in Mumbai on April 23–24, organisers said on Friday.

The expo will be held on April 23–24, 2026 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, bringing together airport operators, planners, technology providers and policymakers. The event will focus on emerging solutions across terminal development, airside operations, ground handling, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), passenger experience and sustainability.

The upcoming edition aims to deepen industry engagement and encourage practical dialogue on the future of airport development and operations.

Taher Patrawala, Managing Director, Media Fusion, said,“With India’s aviation market expected to grow beyond $26 billion by 2030 and passenger volumes projected to reach 600 million annually, the need for integrated solutions across airports, connectivity and operations has never been greater.”

With more than 50 new airports under development in India and flight movements projected to exceed two million annually by 2035, Airport360 aims to bring every element of the aviation value chain onto a single platform.

The integrated format will provide stakeholders with a 360-degree view of the airport ecosystem, connecting vision, innovation and execution under one roof.