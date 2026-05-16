Four months after opening with just 23 daily flights, Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has rapidly emerged as Mumbai’s second aviation hub. Daily flight movements have crossed 150 operations across nearly 45 destinations, passenger traffic has crossed the 1-million mark, and airlines are steadily expanding schedules at the new airport.

But as operations scale up, the airport’s next test is shifting beyond aviation infrastructure to something far more familiar to Mumbai commuters: travel time. For many passengers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the viability of NMIA is being shaped less by physical distance and more by how predictably they can reach the airport. While the opening of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) has sharply improved access from South Mumbai, large parts of the western suburbs continue to face long and inconsistent road journeys.

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Access Divide

A passenger travelling from Colaba or Nariman Point can now reach NMIA in 20-40 minutes during non-peak hours through the MTHL corridor. In contrast, commuters from Borivali and other western suburbs often spend anywhere between 90 minutes and over two hours navigating congestion across the Western Express Highway, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road and the Sion-Panvel corridor. Taxi fares on these routes range from Rs 900 to Rs 1,500, depending on traffic conditions and travel time.

The contrast is beginning to reshape airport preferences across the city. Residents in Vashi, Belapur and Panvel are increasingly treating NMIA as their default airport because of shorter travel times of around 20-35 minutes. For travellers from Bandra and BKC, however, bottlenecks at Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, Chembur and Govandi continue to affect reliability, particularly during evening peak hours.

Travel from Thane remains relatively more stable, though peak-hour commute can still stretch beyond 90 minutes.

The airport currently remains heavily dependent on road-based access. While feeder routes such as Palm Beach Road and the Sion-Panvel Highway continue to support traffic flow, recurring congestion at Sion, Kurla and Chembur remains a challenge. Public transport integration is still evolving, with suburban rail connectivity through the Uran line seeing limited traction because of last-mile gaps and luggage-related constraints.

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Multimodal Transit Gaps

According to an NMIA spokesperson, the airport currently offers app-based cabs, prepaid taxis, BEST’s Chalo bus routes, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) airport buses and shuttle services for nearby Navi Mumbai areas. The spokesperson added that the airport is working with government agencies to strengthen multimodal connectivity and expand transport routes in line with rising passenger demand.

Upcoming infrastructure projects are expected to improve the situation over the next few years. Metro Line 8, which will connect NMIA with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, is projected to reduce inter-airport travel time to around 30 minutes. The proposed Thane-Navi Mumbai elevated corridor and the Airoli-Katai tunnel are also expected to ease pressure on existing roads.

Industry experts say the airport’s long-term success will depend on how quickly these transport links become operational. Aviation expert Lokesh Sharma said, “NMIA’s growth from 23 daily flights at launch to over 150 daily flight movements within just four months reflects the strong aviation demand across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. However, an airport becomes a true hub only when passengers can access it reliably.”

AV Shenoy of Mumbai Mobility Forum said the airport’s connectivity gaps could limit its appeal for large sections of Mumbai travellers despite the gains from MTHL. “The delayed Metro link between T2 and NMIA may inconvenience transit passengers, while congestion on key approach roads remains a concern,” he said.

NMIA is projected to handle nearly 50,000 passengers daily with around 380 flights a day by the end of FY27. While the airport has already eased pressure on Mumbai’s constrained aviation capacity, the next phase of its evolution may depend less on runway utilisation and more on whether passengers across the city can reach it without uncertainty.