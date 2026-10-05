Navi Mumbai International Airport is offering financial incentives to encourage airlines to shift international operations from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, but the economics of the move could remain challenging for carriers, according to a Jefferies report.

The brokerage report dated October 4, 2026, has come as Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), operated by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), prepares for the phased redevelopment of Terminal 1 from January 2027. The redevelopment of the nearly 60-year-old terminal is expected to temporarily displace around 9% of Mumbai airport’s total traffic.

While the Navi Mumbai airport’s availability allows the redevelopment to be carried out in phases, Jefferies said the transition could be more difficult at the airline level than at the airport level, particularly because of higher operating costs, network connectivity issues and passenger inconvenience.

Navi Mumbai offers 100% landing-fee discount

As part of efforts to facilitate the migration of international flights, Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is offering a 100% discount on landing fees for new international flights, according to the Jefferies report.

The airport also plans to provide cash vouchers to international passengers to offset the difference in the User Development Fee (UDF) between Navi Mumbai and Mumbai airports.

The measures are aimed at addressing some of the financial concerns airlines and passengers could face while shifting operations from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. However, the brokerage firm noted that the available information does not quantify the financial cost of these incentives, their duration or the expected level of airline uptake.

As a result, the brokerage said it is difficult to assess how effective the incentives will be or what their near-term impact could be on Navi Mumbai airport’s yields.

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Why cheaper airport charges may not be enough

For airlines, airport charges are only one component of the economics of operating a flight. Jefferies said aircraft availability constraints and ongoing operational disruptions could limit airlines’ flexibility to redeploy capacity to Navi Mumbai. At the same time, geopolitical tensions, elevated fuel costs and airspace restrictions are adding to cost pressures for carriers.

This means that even with landing-fee incentives, airlines would have to consider the broader cost and operational implications of shifting flights between airports.

The report also flags the possibility of split operations, where an airline operates from both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Such an arrangement could make network planning more complicated and affect connecting traffic.

Connecting traffic could be a challenge

Jefferies said split operations could make Navi Mumbai’s near-term international hub-and-spoke model challenging without adequate domestic feeder traffic. For airlines, the ability to connect passengers between domestic and international services is an important part of network planning.

Operating international services from a different airport could complicate those connections, particularly where domestic and international flights are spread across Mumbai’s two airports. The brokerage sees the transition as more than simply a question of whether airlines can move individual flights to Navi Mumbai. The broader issue is whether carriers can maintain their network and passenger connections while managing the additional operational complexity.

265 weekly international flights to be relocated

The scale of the transition is significant. According to the Jefferies report, around 5 million international passengers using Mumbai airport’s T2 are being asked to shift out of MIAL during the first phase of the redevelopment.

The move would involve relocating at least 265 of the 770 weekly international flights currently operating from Mumbai airport to Navi Mumbai or elsewhere. The affected flights include 74 IndiGo slots and 33 Air India slots, according to the report.

At the airport level, however, the disruption is expected to be relatively contained.

AAHL has said that only around 5 million passengers per annum, or 9% of Mumbai airport’s total 55 million passenger capacity, will be temporarily deoperationalised, leaving 91% of traffic unaffected during the first phase.

Currently, the five million domestic passengers using T1 are expected to move to T2, while five million international passengers at T2 are being asked to shift out of Mumbai.

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T1 redevelopment to increase capacity

The redevelopment itself is expected to expand Mumbai airport’s T1 capacity by 33%, from 15 million passengers per annum (mppa) to 20 mppa. This would take the overall capacity of Mumbai airport from around 55 mppa to 60 mppa, according to Jefferies.

The availability of Navi Mumbai airport allows the redevelopment to be carried out without shutting down Mumbai airport’s operations entirely. But Jefferies said the eventual benefits will depend on timely execution of the redevelopment and the successful restoration of airline operations after the transition.

Airport-level disruption versus airline-level impact

The distinction between airport-level and airline-level disruption is the centre of the Jefferies analysis. From the airport operator’s perspective, only a relatively small share of Mumbai airport’s total traffic is expected to be temporarily displaced.

For airlines, however, the impact could be greater if the transition affects network connectivity, operating costs or passenger convenience.

Jefferies identifies airline cooperation and execution as key watchpoints for the redevelopment. The brokerage said the project should ultimately result in a safer and larger terminal and strengthen Mumbai’s two-airport ecosystem. But the transition will depend on airlines cooperating with the relocation process, while regulatory or legal challenges could also affect execution.

What this means for Navi Mumbai airport

The immediate challenge for Navi Mumbai is not simply attracting flights through lower airport charges. The airport needs to demonstrate that airlines can operate commercially and operationally viable networks from the new facility while maintaining connectivity for passengers.

The landing-fee waiver and passenger vouchers could reduce some of the financial friction involved in the transition. But the brokerage firm suggests that the larger question will be whether those incentives can compensate for the operational challenges associated with aircraft deployment, network planning, connecting traffic and passenger movement.

For Mumbai’s aviation system, the T1 redevelopment is both an infrastructure expansion and a test of how effectively the city’s two airports can operate as an integrated network.