Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has expanded its domestic network with nine new destinations.

The new destinations are Agatti via Goa–MOPA, Darbhanga, Guwahati, Jalgaon, Jodhpur, Ranchi, Bagdogra, Sindhudurg and Udaipur. The routes expand access to more cities in Rajasthan, Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Lakshadweep and coastal Maharashtra.

“NMIA’s expanding domestic network and growing passenger and cargo operations reinforce our commitment to providing efficient connectivity for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and beyond. These new routes will improve access to important regional markets while supporting tourism, trade and economic growth,” an NMIA spokesperson said.

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Since commencing operations, the airport has handled 35.89 lakh passengers, comprising 35.80 lakh domestic and 8,442 international travellers. It has recorded 27,185 scheduled aircraft movements, including 27,111 domestic and 74 international movements.

NMIA has also recorded 493 cargo movements, of which 461 were international, alongside 961 general aviation movements and 77 other movements.

The airport’s international cargo network is expanding, with 18 airlines serving 45 destinations less than three months after the commencement of international freighter operations. The airline mix includes passenger carriers such as Emirates, Qatar Airways, Lufthansa, Air France and Turkish Airlines, as well as dedicated cargo operators such as AeroLogic, Atlas Air and DHL.

The network spans Europe, the Middle East, East and Southeast Asia, and Africa, strengthening NMIA’s international cargo connectivity.