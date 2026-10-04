Adani Airports will begin the phased redevelopment of Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 1B from January 2027, with the North Section of the terminal set to be demolished over safety concerns. The redevelopment will temporarily affect around 5 million passengers annually, or about 9% of Mumbai Airport’s total traffic, according to a statement by Adani Airports on Saturday.

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), operated by Adani Airports, said airlines will have the option to temporarily shift their operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), with Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) providing assistance for the transition.

“91% of Mumbai Airport’s passenger traffic will remain unaffected even as we undertake redevelopment of the age-old infrastructure that was in urgent need of repairs,” said Arun Bansal, CEO, Adani Airport Holdings.

The North Section of Terminal 1B accounts for around one-third of T1’s capacity and will be demolished in the first phase to minimise passenger inconvenience and operational disruption.

Terminal 1 has been identified as a safety concern for several years, with temporary mitigation measures implemented in the absence of an alternative for passengers and airlines. The risks associated with continued operations increased following the fire incident at Terminal 1 in April this year, MIAL said.

The redevelopment will raise T1’s capacity by 33%, from the current 15 million passengers per annum (mppa) to 20 mppa. Following redevelopment, the terminal will restore all historical slots and provide additional slots for airlines.

“Extensive consultations with airlines on the future of Terminal 1 have been ongoing since 2020, and the proposed redevelopment was also presented before AERA and subsequently incorporated into the approved tariff framework,” Bansal said.

To support the transition, Navi Mumbai Airport is offering a 100% discount on landing fees for new international flights. It also plans to provide cash vouchers to international passengers to offset the difference in User Development Fees between NMIA and Mumbai Airport.

Bansal said the availability of NMIA makes it possible to redevelop T1 in phases instead of shutting the entire terminal, limiting disruption to passengers and airlines. Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports, he added, would operate as complementary airports serving the wider Mumbai region.