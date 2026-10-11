An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai was diverted to Hyderabad on Sunday after a passenger’s personal electronic device caught fire. The electronic device was identified as a power bank, reported The Indian Express.

The aircraft landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, and all passengers and crew members remained safe.

The incident occurred on IndiGo flight 6E 6115, which operated between Delhi and Chennai. The aircraft was an Airbus A321-251N.

The crew responded to the smoke inside the cabin and brought the situation under control before the flight landed in Hyderabad.

This is a breaking news and will be updated with more details soon.