India is fast becoming the technology engine room for some of America’s biggest airlines. As carriers race to modernise systems, build AI tools, and strengthen cybersecurity, they are also expanding their teams in cities like Hyderabad, where Global Capability Centres, once seen only as back-office units, are now handling critical business and innovation work.

According to Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter, American Airlines wants to double the size of its Hyderabad tech centre to nearly 800 employees by early 2027.

American Airlines plans major hiring in Hyderabad

The airline opened the facility only in 2024, making it one of the newer American carriers to build a technology base in India. Right now, the centre has around 400 employees working primarily in software engineering, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

The Hyderabad team works closely with the airline’s larger tech operations in Fort Worth, near Dallas and in Phoenix, Arizona. Together, these teams help support one of the world’s largest airlines, which runs thousands of flights every day across more than 350 destinations.

In a statement to Reuters, the airline said: “Teams in Fort Worth, Phoenix and Hyderabad work closely with the business to digitise processes, deploy new tools that improve speed to market and business outcomes, and build a more resilient airline and better experience for team members and customers.”

The airline has been slowly increasing spending on technology and adding more tech workers since 2021. India is becoming an important part of that push as companies look for skilled talent while also trying to manage rising costs in traditional markets like the United States.

Southwest Airlines is making a similar move

American Airlines is not alone. Last week, Southwest Airlines also announced plans to expand its Hyderabad Global Capability Centre, or GCC, to around 1,000 employees over the next few years.

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Southwest opened this centre in May 2026 at Sattva Knowledge City in Hyderabad. It is the airline’s first GCC outside the US. The first phase currently covers about 20,000 square feet and has space for nearly 200 professionals. The teams there are focused on technology development, innovation, data analytics, and airline operations.

India’s GCC boom is changing how global companies work

India has now become the world’s biggest hub for Global Capability Centers.

According to the 2026 Nasscom-Zinnov GCC Landscape Report, the country has more than 2,100 GCCs employing around 2.36 million people. Together, these centres generate close to $100 billion in revenue.

But these centres are no longer just handling customer support or basic back-office work. Over the years, GCCs in cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai have moved into much more advanced areas, including research and development, AI and machine learning, cybersecurity, finance, engineering, and operations.

Some of the world’s biggest companies already have a major presence in this space, including JPMorgan Chase, Walmart, McDonald’s, Nvidia and Eli Lilly.

One of the biggest reasons for this shift is India’s large pool of engineering and technology talent. The report added that the country already has more than 250,000 AI and machine learning professionals. Costs are also still lower compared to the US and Europe, while infrastructure in major Indian cities has improved.

Why airlines are especially interested

Airlines today depend heavily on technology.

Everything from ticket pricing and customer service to aircraft maintenance and cybersecurity now runs on complex digital systems. The industry is also under pressure to provide faster and more personalised experiences to travellers.

At the same time, many carriers continue to deal with labour shortages in the US and rising operational costs after the pandemic years. Having large tech teams in India allows them to keep systems running 24/7 while also speeding up digital projects.