India’s aviation sector witnessed major regional fluctuations in airline seat capacity in the month of May so far, with Kerala recording the sharpest decline in the country, according to data released by Official Airline Guide (OAG). The data showed that air capacity in Kerala fell by 35% compared to May 2025, making it the worst-affected state in terms of airline seat reductions during the month.

The capacity reduction is largely linked to lower flight operations on West Asia routes, which remain a key international market for states such as Kerala. Airlines recently reduced services on several Gulf sectors, affecting regions that rely heavily on overseas connectivity and expatriate travel demand.

Telangana and Goa witness decline in airline seats

After Kerala, Telangana and Goa recorded the next highest declines in air capacity, with both states witnessing a 9.2% drop in available airline seats compared to the same period last year. The decline showed other adjustments in airline operations and international connectivity patterns across several Indian markets.

IndiGo continues to dominate Indian aviation market

Even as regional capacity trends fluctuated, IndiGo maintained its position as India’s largest airline in May 2026. According to OAG data, the carrier operated 13.4 million seats during the month, accounting for 52% of the Indian aviation market. IndiGo also recorded a 5% year-on-year increase in capacity compared to May 2025.

Air India, Air India Express witness capacity decline

Air India remained the country’s second-largest carrier with 3.6 million seats and a 14% market share. However, the airline’s capacity declined by 10% year-on-year, resulting in nearly 405,000 fewer seats compared to May 2025.

Meanwhile, Air India Express registered the steepest fall among major Indian airlines. The carrier’s seat capacity dropped 14% year-on-year, with around 392,000 fewer seats in operation following restrictions and reduced services on West Asia routes.

Akasa Air posts fastest growth among Indian carriers

In contrast to the broader decline seen in some segments, Akasa Air emerged as the fastest-growing airline in the country. The airline expanded its seat capacity by 17% compared to May 2025, reaching 971,000 seats in May 2026. The increase added nearly 144,000 additional seats year-on-year.