As soaring jet fuel costs continue to batter the aviation sector, U.S. carrier JetBlue Airways on Tuesday said that it is planning to scale back capacity, slow hiring and increase ticket prices after reporting a wider-than-expected loss in the first quarter.

This development comes amid global airlines grappling with a sharp spike in fuel prices following geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have disrupted energy supplies and pushed operating costs significantly higher.

Fuel shock disrupts turnaround plans

JetBlue entered 2026 aiming to stabilise operations and build on a turnaround strategy launched in 2024. The plan focused on cost discipline, route optimisation and deferred aircraft deliveries. However, the surge in fuel prices, triggered in part by disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, has complicated those efforts. The closure of the key shipping route has impacted nearly a fifth of global oil and gas supplies. This has created the aviation industry the biggest shock since the pandemic.

CEO Joanna Geraghty said the airline is taking “decisive actions” to manage controllable costs, including adjusting capacity and improving revenue performance.

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Costs spike, losses deepen

Since late February, jet fuel prices have nearly doubled, leaving airlines squeezed between rising costs and previously sold tickets at lower prices. JetBlue expects second-quarter fuel prices to range between $4.13 and $4.28 per gallon, which is higher than the $2.40 per gallon price a year ago. In the first quarter alone, fuel costs rose about 15% year-on-year.

The airline reported an adjusted loss of $319 million. Despite this, operating revenue rose 4.7% to $2.24 billion, while revenue per available seat mile increased 6.5%.

Fare hikes, capacity cuts planned

To offset rising fuel costs, JetBlue plans to recover 30–40% of the increase in the second quarter, with a goal of fully recouping the impact by early 2027. The airline is also expected to raise fares and trim capacity, while maintaining strict cost controls. Industry leaders, including Willie Walsh of the International Air Transport Association, have warned that airlines will have little choice but to pass on higher fuel costs to passengers.

Smaller carriers face mounting pressure

The spike in fuel prices has placed additional strain on smaller carriers like JetBlue, which typically have less financial flexibility and greater exposure to market volatility.

Executives across the industry have cautioned that prolonged geopolitical tensions could reshape airline economics, particularly for mid-sized and low-cost carriers.

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Liquidity cushion, no bankruptcy plans

Addressing concerns about financial stability, Reuters reported that Geraghty recently addressed the employees through a memo that the airline is not considering bankruptcy and has sufficient liquidity to navigate the current environment.

JetBlue has secured a $500 million debt financing commitment backed by aircraft assets, with the option to raise an additional $250 million if needed, providing a buffer as it navigates ongoing cost pressures.