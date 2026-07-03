Indian travellers are beginning to return to West Asia after weeks of uncertainty triggered by the conflict between the US and Iran, with online travel platforms and tour operators reporting improved booking trends and renewed traveller confidence. Airlines, however, are still rebuilding capacity.

Shortened Booking Windows

Travel companies say booking momentum has strengthened after a deal was signed between the US and Iran. “While it is still early to call it a full recovery, traveller confidence appears to be improving as operational disruptions ease and airlines resume normal schedules.

Search intent has recovered into high single-digit growth over the past few weeks, while booking momentum is also improving, particularly for destinations such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi that continue to remain key transit and leisure hubs for Indian travellers,” said Rikant Pittie, CEO & co-founder, EaseMyTrip, adding: “We have observed booking windows becoming slightly shorter, with many travellers preferring to book 10-20 days before departure instead of planning several months in advance during periods of uncertainty.”

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Industry executives say the conflict caused travellers to pause rather than abandon their travel plans. “India’s outbound travel market continues to demonstrate strong resilience and sustained demand. While geopolitical developments can influence booking patterns in the short term, the broader appetite for international travel remains robust,” said Bharatt Malik, senior vice-president, air and hotel business, Yatra Online.

According to Malik, the easing of airspace restrictions is translating into higher bookings. “Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha are currently witnessing the strongest rebound in demand. These destinations continue to benefit from strong air connectivity, established tourism infrastructure, and their position as key transit hubs for international travel.” For instance Nina Prasad, a 62-year-old teacher at the Indian School Al Ghubra in Muscat, Oman, had planned to visit her daughter in New Delhi in May but postponed the trip to late June because of geopolitical tensions. She, along with her husband have now booked tickets.

“The situation felt normal again, so we came to India. We will be returning in another week,” she said. Similarly, Erick Massey, 35, who lives in London and plans to travel to India in August, was initially hesitant about booking an Emirates flight to Delhi with a stopover in Dubai. “Now there seems it won’t be a problem. Also, flights with a layover are usually cheaper than direct flights from the UK,” he said.

A Cleartrip spokesperson also reiterated that they were seeing single-digit growth in demand. “Among destinations, Jordan and Kuwait have witnessed maximum bookings,” a spokesperson told FE. Tour operators say West Asia depicts resilience when it comes to traveller interest. “Destination favourites such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Oman are seeing renewed interest, supported by attractive value propositions and strong consumer confidence,” said Abraham Alapatt, president & group head-marketing, service quality, value added services & innovation, Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC Travel.

Airlines say capacity is now being restored as operations normalise. “IndiGo has been progressively restoring its India-Middle East capacity, with most of it expected to be back in operation from end of June. Full reinstatement may take longer as some airports in the region continue to have restrictions or infrastructural constraints. However, elevated fuel costs remain a significant challenge, necessitating fuel surcharges and higher fares, which are moderating the demand. Given these circumstances, we are observing reasonably healthy demand for services between India and the Middle East for the peak summer season, though not yet at previous levels, with trends now stabilising towards normal seasonal patterns,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

Air India Express has also resumed services across its middle east network, restoring connectivity to Salalah in Oman and Kuwait. The airline currently operates around 780 weekly flights between India and Middle East, connecting 18 Indian cities directly with the region, and said frequencies on some Kuwait routes will be increased in phases over the coming days.

Capacity Rebuilding Bottlenecks

Data from aviation analytics firm OAG shows scheduled airline capacity between India and key West Asian destinations remained below last year’s levels in June. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), India’s largest international aviation market, had 969,332 scheduled seats during the month, down 15.1% year-on-year. Capacity to Oman declined 15.8% to 133,095 seats, while Qatar was down 7.6% to 193,261 seats. Saudi Arabia witnessed a relatively smaller decline of 3.7%, with 229,673 seats.

At the route level, Mumbai-Dubai, India’s busiest international sector, had 211,468 seats in June, down 9.8% from a year earlier, while Delhi-Dubai declined 3.9% to 189,072 seats. Capacity on the Abu Dhabi-Mumbai route fell 18%. Bengaluru-Dubai was one of the few exceptions, with capacity rising 11% year-on-year to 94,137 seats, driven by strong demand from the city’s business travellers, and likely because of increased flights to and from the city.

The disruption was also reflected in global aviation trends. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), air passenger demand globally was down 2.2% year-on-year in May. “The decline was centered on carriers in the Middle East with a 28.4% year-on-year fall. That’s a significant improvement on the 46.6% decline recorded for April, a sign of the region’s resilience,” said Willie Walsh, director general of IATA in a report.