IndiGo has announced the cancellation of several of its international flights until February 28, citing the escalating geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran and the US.

The airline issued a travel advisory in a post on X, saying the move is aimed at prioritising the safety of passengers and crew as the situation in the region continues to evolve.

The cancellations come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following the United States’ development of additional military assets, such as the USS Abraham Lincoln, raising concerns among airlines about the safety of flying through or near Iranian airspace.

Which locations have been affected?

According to the advisory, IndiGo flights to and from four destinations Tbilisi (Georgia), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Baku (Azerbaijan) and Tashkent (Uzbekistan) have been cancelled through the end of February. The airline explained that these changes are being made in view of the “developing situation around Iran” and as part of additional adjustments to its international flight schedule.

In view of the developing situation around Iran, we have made additional adjustments to our flight schedule to ensure a safe and seamless experience for our customers and crew.



‘Check your flight status regularly’

IndiGo advised passengers on affected routes to check their flight status regularly and stay in touch with customer support for updated information. Travellers have also been given the option to explore alternative travel arrangements or opt for a full refund through the airline’s official channels.

“Our plans remain under regular review, and any further updates or changes will be communicated through our communication channels,” the advisory stated.

IndiGo not the only carrier to adjust its ops

IndiGo is not the only carrier to adjust its operations due to these tensions. Several international airlines have already suspended or rerouted flights that would normally pass over airspace affected by the situation, according to Caspian Post.

European carriers, including KLM, Lufthansa and Air France, have already suspended or rerouted Middle East flights since January 23 as the prospect of a US military strike on Iran raised serious safety concerns over regional airspace.

Meanwhile, Germany has advised all national carriers to avoid Iranian airspace until February 10, while the European Union Aviation Safety Agency warned airlines to avoid Iranian airspace due to risks posed by air defence systems and unpredictable military activity.