IndiGo has suspended planned flight operations to seven Middle Eastern destinations — Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah — until March 28, 2026, as part of a network realignment in the region.

The move comes amid ongoing geopolitical disruptions in West Asia. Domestic airlines have suspended operations to multiple cities in West Asia since February 28 following joint US-Israel strikes on Iran and subsequent Iranian retaliatory attacks.

However the airline said it will operate 252 weekly flights to and from West Asia between March 16 and March 28. This includes 126 weekly flights to and from Saudi Arabia, 28 weekly flights to and from Oman, and 98 weekly flights to and from the United Arab Emirates, primarily serving Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, Madinah, Riyadh and Jeddah.

IndiGo stated that it is “aligning capacity with the current conditions while maintaining essential connectivity,” and that the measures are intended to ensure safe and reliable operations across the region.

The carrier said customers in the Middle East would continue to have one-stop access to multiple Indian cities and onward destinations through its wider network.

The airline added that it is prepared to operate additional ad hoc flights for stranded passengers “if needed” and is coordinating with relevant authorities as it adjusts operations to the changing environment.

Passengers have been advised to check IndiGo’s website and social media channels for real-time updates on flight status and travel advisories before planning their trips.