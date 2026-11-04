IndiGo is in early-stage talks to buy 100 regional jets from Brazilian planemaker Embraer, according to Reuters. The deal might also include an option for 50 additional jets, Reuters reported, citing sources. However, the report added that the deal is not guaranteed, the aircraft model has not been finalised, and the final order quantity could change.

Embraer’s path to India

A successful sale would represent a major breakthrough for Embraer in India—the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market where carriers are rapidly expanding fleets to capture booming regional travel demand. The report added that if the deal is finalised, 100 jets could be worth billions of dollars at list prices, although steep discounts are standard practice for large orders. Currently, Star Air is the only Indian airline operating Embraer aircraft.

Embraer has been aggressively marketing its regional aircraft in India. Earlier this year, it signed a non-binding pact with Adani Defence & Aerospace to explore setting up a final assembly line in India for its older-generation E175-E1 jets, which seat up to 88 passengers.

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The Brazilian manufacturer also produces the larger E190-E2 and E195-E2 models. These jets feature newer, more fuel-efficient engines and seat up to 114 and 146 passengers, respectively.

What executives have to say?

Embraer Chief Executive Francisco Gomes Neto told Reuters in March that establishing an assembly line in India would require orders for at least 200 aircraft. He added that locally assembled jets could be delivered starting in 2028 if firm orders were secured by the end of the year.

A regional jet order would allow IndiGo to expand its route footprint into smaller regional markets while replacing or supplementing its existing ATR 72 turboprops, providing higher seating capacity on regional sectors.

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IndiGo CEO Willie Walsh, who assumed the role in August 2026, has stated that IndiGo will expand its long-haul operations without diluting its core low-cost, short-haul model. The airline aims to expand its total fleet to around 600 aircraft by 2030, up from 442 as of September. IndiGo’s fleet consists overwhelmingly of Airbus narrowbodies, with 44 ATR turboprops.