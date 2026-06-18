Country’s largest airline, IndiGo, on Thursday launched ‘Cabs with IndiGo’, a dedicated airport transfer service aimed at providing passengers with assured rides to and from airports across the country, as the carrier deepens its push to become a full-fledged travel platform rather than just an airline.

The service, integrated with the airline’s loyalty programme IndiGo BluChip, allows customers to pre-book airport transfers through the airline’s website and mobile app. BluChip members will earn five reward points for every ₹100 spent on cab bookings.

The move comes at a time when airport transfers are emerging as a significant segment of the country’s rapidly growing ride-hailing market. According to industry estimates, the Indian taxi market was valued at nearly $24 billion in 2025 and is projected to almost double by 2034, driven by app-based bookings and rising demand for airport and corporate travel. Ride-hailing services account for about 69% of the market, while cars remain the dominant vehicle category, particularly for airport transfers.

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Ride Reliability

Powered by travel-tech company Mojoboxx, the service promises 100% confirmed rides, assured pick-up, transparent pricing without surge charges, free cancellation until pick-up time and up to 30 minutes of complimentary waiting time. Customers can reserve a cab by paying ₹49 at the time of booking.

The airline said the offering is designed to address common pain points faced by air travellers, including last-minute cancellations, uncertain cab availability and dynamic pricing during peak hours.

“At IndiGo, our focus extends beyond operating flights—we are committed to building a seamless, end-to-end travel ecosystem that our customers can rely on. The introduction of Cabs with IndiGo strengthens this vision by ensuring that every stage of the journey, from home to the airport and onward to the final destination, is smooth, dependable, and stress-free. As we continue to enhance our suite of travel solutions, this service reinforces our promise of offering meaningful, hassle-free, and consistent mobility to our customers,” said Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer, IndiGo.

The launch marks another step in IndiGo’s strategy to expand non-airline revenue streams. Besides flight bookings, the airline already offers hotel reservations from more than 700,000 properties and sightseeing experiences through its digital platform.

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Industry observers said airport transfers could help IndiGo increase customer engagement beyond the flight journey while generating additional ancillary revenue and strengthening loyalty programme participation. The airline carried 123 million passengers in FY26 and operates a fleet of more than 400 aircraft, giving it access to one of the largest traveller bases in the country.

The service could also help IndiGo capture a larger share of travellers’ overall travel spending, a strategy increasingly being adopted by airlines and online travel companies globally. Earlier this year, travel platform ixigo also entered the airport cab segment, highlighting growing interest in the market.

Airport transfers have become increasingly important as many Indian airports continue to depend heavily on taxis and ride-hailing services for first- and last-mile connectivity. Recent examples include the newly operational Noida International Airport, where cabs currently remain the primary mode of access for passengers.

With the addition of cab services, IndiGo is positioning itself as a one-stop travel platform, seeking to deepen customer loyalty and increase revenue opportunities beyond ticket sales.