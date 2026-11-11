Indian airlines will face a new international emissions requirement from January 1, 2027, when the second phase of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) begins. The programme, led by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), requires airlines to account for the growth in carbon dioxide emissions from covered international flights and meet the resulting offsetting obligations.

India did not participate in CORSIA’s voluntary phases but will join the mandatory second phase. ICAO’s July 2026 list includes India among 134 countries that will participate from January 1, 2027. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also begun preparations for the new requirements.

Under the scheme, Indian airlines with covered international operations will have to use eligible carbon credits or other permitted emissions-reduction measures to meet their obligations. This could increase operating costs, particularly if the supply of approved credits remains limited.

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A Reuters report from the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, on November 10, warned that the global aviation industry could face a shortage of eligible carbon credits as airlines prepare for their first major compliance deadline. Limited supply could push up credit prices and increase compliance costs.

Passengers will not have to buy carbon credits themselves. Whether ticket prices rise will depend on how airlines manage the additional expense and whether they pass some of it on to customers.

What is CORSIA and why will Indian airlines have to comply?

CORSIA is ICAO’s global market-based scheme to address carbon dioxide emissions from international aviation. It aims to limit the growth of emissions through a combination of carbon offsetting and other permitted measures, alongside efforts such as fuel-efficient aircraft, improved flight operations and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Under the scheme, airlines must monitor and report emissions from relevant international flights. They must also offset emissions covered by the rules by purchasing and cancelling eligible emissions units, commonly called carbon credits.

A carbon credit represents one tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent that a project has reduced, avoided or removed from the atmosphere under an approved programme. Projects may include forest protection, renewable energy and cleaner cooking solutions. Airlines cannot use every credit available in the voluntary carbon market; units must meet ICAO’s eligibility requirements.

CORSIA has three phases:

Phase Period Participation Pilot phase 2021-2023 Voluntary First phase 2024-2026 Voluntary Second phase 2027-2035 Mandatory for countries meeting ICAO’s participation criteria, subject to exemptions

India opted out of the first two voluntary phases. The government had said it wanted to give domestic airlines more time to expand without the financial burden of offsetting requirements during that period.

However, India will participate in the second phase from January 1, 2027. ICAO’s July 2026 document, “CORSIA States for Chapter 3 State Pairs”, lists India among the 134 participating countries. The Ministry of Civil Aviation had also confirmed the 2027 requirement in a July 2023 parliamentary reply.

The government reiterated its preparations at a July 29, 2026, stakeholder meeting chaired by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. Discussions covered sustainable aviation fuel, carbon-credit mechanisms and the accounting framework needed for implementation.

Which flights are covered?

CORSIA’s offsetting requirements follow a route-based approach. A flight is covered when both countries connected by the route participate in the scheme. If either country does not participate, that route does not attract an offsetting obligation under CORSIA.

For example, an Indian airline flying between India and another participating country will have to account for emissions on that covered route. Domestic flights between Indian cities are not subject to CORSIA’s international-flight offsetting requirements.

However, monitoring and reporting obligations are wider than offsetting requirements. Airlines with relevant international operations must monitor and report emissions even when a particular route does not qualify for offsetting.

CORSIA also does not require airlines to offset every tonne of carbon dioxide they emit. It calculates the sector’s emissions growth against a baseline. For 2024-2035, ICAO has set the baseline at 85% of international aviation’s 2019 emissions on covered routes. Emissions above this level create the sector’s offsetting requirement, which ICAO distributes among airlines using the scheme’s calculation method.

An airline’s final obligation therefore depends on its covered operations and the applicable emissions calculations. It is not a flat charge on every flight or passenger.

Airlines can meet their obligations by purchasing and cancelling CORSIA-eligible emissions units. They can also use eligible SAF, subject to ICAO’s rules and accounting requirements. SAF is made from sources such as waste oils and agricultural residues and can reduce lifecycle emissions compared with conventional jet fuel.

India is preparing both options. At the July 2026 meeting, the Ministry of Civil Aviation reviewed SAF production, certification, supply chains and carbon accounting. It also discussed developing a national SAF registry to track the fuel’s use and emissions benefits.

Naidu said, “Our immediate priority is to achieve the 1% CORSIA blending requirement in the most cost-effective manner.” He added that India must develop the carbon-credit offset mechanism through a whole-of-government approach.

The minister said the government wanted the process to impose the least possible burden on passengers and airlines.

Why is there a shortage of eligible carbon credits?

The biggest concern for airlines is whether enough credits will be available to meet their obligations. A credit must satisfy ICAO’s eligibility requirements before it can be used under CORSIA. The host country must also authorise its use for the scheme and ensure that the same emissions reduction is not counted towards both its own climate target and an airline’s obligation.

Reuters reported that the first mandatory phase of CORSIA, covering 2024-2026 for participating countries, could create demand for credits covering up to 200 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide. Chris Leeds, head of carbon market development at Standard Chartered, provided that estimate to Reuters.

However, available supply may fall well short of demand. Reuters cited ICAO data and interviews with more than two dozen people familiar with the sector. Their assessment suggested that eligible credits could meet no more than a quarter of expected demand. They also estimated that only 11 countries were in a position to supply credits to CORSIA.

An airline’s final obligation therefore depends on its covered operations and the applicable emissions calculations. (Picture credit: Reuters)

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has shown a similar gap. In its September 18, 2026, “Chart of the Week, titled CORSIA EEU Supply is Growing but not Fast Enough”, it estimated that airlines would need more than 200 million eligible emissions units by January 2028 to meet the first compliance period’s requirements.

As of August 2026, around 72 million emissions units had received support from 42 CORSIA-compatible Letters of Authorization issued by host countries, IATA said. That left a gap of around 150 million units to be filled over the following 15 months.

Country authorisations are important because governments may be reluctant to release credits that they need for their own climate commitments under the Paris Agreement. When a country authorises a credit for international use, it must make a corresponding adjustment to prevent the same emissions reduction from being counted twice.

Some developing countries were reluctant to release too many credits because they may need those reductions to meet their national climate targets, reported Reuters.

Limited supply could push up credit prices as airlines compete to meet their obligations. Reuters reported that eligible credits were selling for around $12 to $13 per tonne at the time of publication.

Marijn van Diessen, chief executive of environmental commodity trader STX Group, told Reuters, “There is a risk that if you wait too long that you have to pay up.”

Consultancy Roland Berger estimated that, at carbon-credit prices of $20 to $50 per tonne, compliance could cost the global airline industry between $3.6 billion and $9 billion. Reuters said this would equal around 5% to 12% of the industry’s projected profits for 2026.

These are global industry estimates, not forecasts of the costs for Indian airlines. Each carrier’s bill will depend on its covered international emissions, the number of credits it needs, the price at which it buys them and its use of eligible SAF.

The January 31, 2028, deadline reported by Reuters relates to the first compliance period, covering 2024-2026. India did not participate in those voluntary phases.

Indian carriers will enter the second phase in 2027, which covers 2027-2029. Their first compliance cycle under that phase is separate from the deadline facing airlines in the earlier period.

Will CORSIA make air tickets more expensive?

CORSIA does not impose a separate carbon-credit charge on passengers or require travellers to purchase offsets. Airlines are responsible for meeting the compliance requirements.

However, carriers could respond to higher costs in different ways. They may absorb the expense, improve fuel efficiency, use eligible SAF, purchase credits in advance or adjust fares. Whether passengers face higher ticket prices will depend on individual airlines’ commercial decisions and the cost of compliance.

The government has said it wants to limit the financial burden on passengers. At the July 2026 meeting, Naidu said, “We have to ensure that this process imposes the least possible burden on passengers and airlines.”

This is the government’s stated objective, not a guarantee that ticket prices will remain unchanged.

Airlines will also need systems to track fuel consumption, calculate emissions, maintain records and obtain independent verification. These requirements are separate from purchasing carbon credits and help establish the emissions data used to calculate offsetting obligations.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued regulations and guidance for CORSIA. In a December 2021 parliamentary reply, the government said it had worked with IATA and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to conduct workshops and training for airlines and other stakeholders. It had also empanelled verification bodies to check emissions reports.

At the July 2026 meeting, the government discussed a national SAF registry and an accounting, monitoring and reporting framework aligned with ICAO requirements.

CORSIA will therefore add a new compliance responsibility for Indian airlines from January 2027. But it does not mean that every domestic and international ticket will automatically become more expensive.

The rules apply to covered international routes, and airlines bear the compliance obligation. Any impact on passengers will depend on the availability and price of eligible credits, the use of sustainable aviation fuel and how carriers manage the additional costs.