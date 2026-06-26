Less than a year after India and China resumed direct passenger flights following a nearly six-year suspension, scheduled seat capacity between the two countries has expanded more than 30-fold, signalling a rapid revival of one of Asia’s most important business travel corridors.

According to aviation analytics firm OAG, direct outbound seat capacity increased from just 1,116 seats across six scheduled flights in October 2025, when services resumed, to a peak of 35,019 seats across 164 flights in May 2026. Airlines scheduled 27,857 outbound seats on 137 flights in June 2026, indicating that carriers are now calibrating capacity after the initial ramp-up.

IndiGo Leads

The recovery is being led by IndiGo, which has emerged as the largest operator on the India-China corridor. In June, the airline accounted for 16,740 scheduled outbound seats, representing about 60% of the total direct capacity between the two countries. China Eastern Airlines followed with 8,323 seats, while Air China operated 2,794 seats.

The surge in capacity reflects a revival in business travel between the two countries. Indian companies in the EV, battery, electronics, renewable energy and manufacturing sectors have stepped up visits to China to source components, strengthen supply chains, participate in trade fairs and negotiate technology partnerships.

The improvement in connectivity has coincided with a gradual thaw in bilateral ties over the past year. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China in August 2025 and subsequent diplomatic engagements, both countries resumed direct passenger flights from October 2025 and India restarted issuing tourist visas to Chinese nationals later that year. The easing of travel restrictions has supported the recovery of travel while also reviving tourism, student mobility and broader people-to-people exchanges.

Faster Routes to Manufacturing

The rise in direct flights comes as non-stop services are making business travel to China’s manufacturing hubs faster and more convenient for Indian companies. A direct flight between Delhi and Guangzhou—widely regarded as one of China’s foremost manufacturing, trading and logistics hubs—takes about five-and-a-half hours, compared with journeys that often exceed 10 hours via transit hubs such as Hong Kong, Bangkok or Dhaka. Likewise, direct Delhi-Beijing services take around six-and-a-half hours, allowing business travellers to avoid the lengthy layovers that became commonplace after direct flights were suspended in 2020.

The rebound in flights shows that the commercial engagement between the two countries have gathered momentum despite broader geopolitical differences. Indian companies in the EV, battery, solar, electronics and industrial manufacturing sectors have significantly increased visits to China over the past year to source components, strengthen supply chains, attend trade fairs and explore

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The network has expanded steadily since services resumed with IndiGo’s Kolkata-Guangzhou flight in October 2025. By June 2026, direct flights connected Delhi and Kolkata with Guangzhou, Shanghai, Kunming and Beijing, operated by IndiGo, China Eastern Airlines, Air China and Air India.

Despite the rapid recovery, connectivity remains well below pre-pandemic levels. OAG data shows India and China operated about 2,588 scheduled flights in 2019 before services were suspended in early 2020. Since the resumption of direct passenger services in October 2025, airlines have scheduled 889 outbound flights with a combined capacity of 191,738 seats through June 2026, indicating that while the corridor is recovering quickly, it is yet to return to its pre-pandemic scale.

The current network is concentrated in just two Indian gateway cities, with no direct scheduled services from Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai or Hyderabad through June 2026, indicating that airlines are adopting a phased, demand-led approach to rebuilding the market.

Industry executives believe the corridor has significant room for further expansion as business travel continues to recover and additional flight approvals are granted, making India-China one of Asia’s key aviation markets to watch over the coming years.