US President Donald Trump has unveiled a new presidential aircraft, a heavily customised Boeing 747-8 gifted by Qatar, describing it as a state-of-the-art “flying White House” and one of the most advanced aircraft ever operated by the United States government.

The aircraft, estimated to be worth nearly $400 million, was formally introduced during a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, where Trump praised the scale of the transformation and highlighted the speed at which the project was completed.

Trump calls it a ‘flying White House’

Speaking at the unveiling event, Trump said the aircraft had been redesigned into something unlike any presidential aircraft seen before.

“This plane was transformed into a flying White House at a level of luxury that nobody’s ever seen before, probably even almost outside of an airplane. Nobody’s ever seen anything like this, and in only 10 months, a timeframe no one thought possible,” news agency ANI quoted Trump as saying.

He added that the aircraft is now the largest presidential jet ever prepared for the US government.

“Our pilots, designers and engineers prepared an aircraft that is the largest Air Force One ever built. It flies further and faster than any Air Force One ever, and which is among the most beautiful aircraft the Air Force will ever see or operate,” Trump said.

Qatar gift sparked controversy in US

The luxury Boeing 747-8 first triggered political controversy after Qatar offered it last year as a replacement for the ageing presidential aircraft fleet used by the White House.

The proposal immediately attracted legal and ethical scrutiny in Washington, with critics questioning whether accepting one of the most expensive foreign gifts ever offered to the US government could create diplomatic complications.

However, Trump defended the move and argued that rejecting such an offer would make little sense. According to industry estimates, the aircraft’s total value stands at approximately $400 million.

Inside the new presidential aircraft

According to the United States Air Force, the aircraft has officially been designated VC-25B Bridge and has now been handed over to the Presidential Airlift Group for final commissioning and testing.

The jet has undergone extensive government modifications and has been repainted in a fresh red, white and blue presidential colour scheme before entering service.

Officials said the aircraft will undergo a series of commissioning flights before being fully cleared for presidential operations.

Advanced security and communication systems onboard

The Air Force said the aircraft has been fitted with high-end secure communication systems, advanced defence technology and executive-level security infrastructure designed to ensure the President remains protected and connected during travel.

“The safety and security of the commander in chief is our highest priority,” Troy Meink said.

“From the beginning, we meticulously evaluated every requirement to accelerate delivery while maintaining the high standards expected of the presidential mission,” he added.

Military officials say the aircraft will function as a secure airborne command centre, allowing uninterrupted communication capabilities during emergencies or overseas missions.

Will reduce burden on ageing Air Force One fleet

The new aircraft is expected to temporarily reduce operational pressure on the existing presidential fleet, particularly the ageing VC-25A aircraft currently used as the primary version of Air Force One.

The long-term presidential aviation programme involving Boeing’s next-generation VC-25B aircraft remains under development, making the newly delivered aircraft an important bridge solution.

Ken Wilsbach said the project had exceeded expectations.

“We are proud to deliver the VC-25B Bridge aircraft to the President. Many thought it could not be done, but the United States Air Force was able to execute and provide a secure, reliable airborne command post on an accelerated timeline,” he said.

A luxury jet now doubling as America’s newest flying command centre

With luxury interiors, upgraded technology, advanced security systems and long-range operational capability, Trump’s new Boeing 747-8 is expected to become one of the most sophisticated presidential aircraft ever flown by the United States.