Regional airline FLY91 has placed a firm order for 40 ATR 72-600 aircraft, in what the company described as the largest ATR order globally by a regional airline. The deal, valued at approximately $1 billion, is expected to significantly expand the Goa-based carrier’s fleet as it looks to widen its regional network across the country.

The order comes two-and-a-half years after FLY91 began commercial operations. The airline currently operates six ATR 72-600 aircraft and more than 280 weekly flights to 12 cities. Its 13th destination is scheduled to commence later this month. The new aircraft will take its fleet to more than 60 aircraft over the coming years, according to the company.

Foundation

Manoj Chacko, founder, managing director and CEO, FLY91, said the order would provide the foundation for the airline’s next phase of expansion.

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“FLY91 was built on a singular conviction that India needs a dedicated regional airline focused on connecting emerging cities directly and efficiently. We have grown steadily and consistently since our launch, and this 40-aircraft order becomes the foundation for our next chapter,” Chacko said.

Backed by UDAN 2.0

The airline has operated more than 15,000 flights since its launch. The order comes as the government has announced the UDAN 2.0 framework to provide further impetus to regional air connectivity.

Civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said regional connectivity remained a priority and pointed to the government’s ₹28,840 crore investment under UDAN 2.0. “Regional connectivity is a fundamental pillar of India’s aviation growth story, and bridging smaller cities with major economic hubs remains a national priority,” he said.

ATR CEO Nathalie Tarnaud Laude said the aircraft’s economics and efficiency would support the airline’s expansion. “The ATR 72-600 combines unmatched economics, efficiency and reliability, enabling airlines to offer affordable fares while connecting millions of passengers to opportunities across India,” she said.

FLY91 currently connects destinations including Pune, Sindhudurg, Solapur and Jalgaon in Maharashtra, Agatti, Hubballi, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Bengaluru, Goa, Kochi and Hyderabad.