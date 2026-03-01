The Middle East remains on high alert following a weekend of unprecedented escalation. After a wave of bombardments involving the US, Israel, and Iran, the regional “bottleneck” is slowly beginning to clear as the first evacuation flights departed the United Arab Emirates. Despite the partial resumption, disruptions continue on a massive scale.
An Emirates flight from Dubai to Mumbai landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday. Flight EK 500 arrived amid close coordination between airport authorities and airline officials. Passengers have been advised to continue checking flight status before travel, as airlines cautiously rebuild schedules while monitoring the evolving situation in regional airspace.
IndiGo has announced that it will operate 10 dedicated flights from Jeddah on March 3 (today), as part of efforts to normalise operations between Saudi Arabia and India progressively. The special services from Jeddah will operate to Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. These flights are specifically meant for passengers who were previously booked on IndiGo services but were unable to travel due to the prevailing circumstances affecting flight operations in the region.
While the deployment of air defense systems continues to protect UAE airspace, thousands of travelers remain in limbo.
Limited Lifelines: Long-haul giants Emirates and Etihad, along with FlyDubai, have resumed a fraction of their schedules. However, the recovery is slow; 90% of flights from Dubai remain canceled.
A Human Toll: From religious pilgrims to migrant workers, the sudden airspace closures on Saturday marooned travelers across hotels, terminals, and even cruise ships.
Emotional Homecomings: The first wave of Indian nationals arrived at Delhi’s IGI Airport earlier today, marking the beginning of a massive global effort to extract foreign citizens from the combat zone. Air India extends suspension of all Middle East operations until 23:59 IST, March 3; monitoring airspace safety for potential Wednesday resumption.
IndiGo recovery phase begins: IndiGo to operate 4 dedicated relief flights from Jeddah to Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad on March 3 to repatriate stranded Indians.
Emirates and Etihad have begun restoring select flight operations as the situation in the Gulf remains volatile amid ongoing Iranian strikes, Bloomberg News reported. Emirates is expected to launch evacuation flights starting Monday night to move stranded passengers out of affected areas, while both carriers cautiously resume limited services as airspace restrictions ease and security conditions permit..
Etihad Airways suspends commercial shipping but resumes passenger service based flight operations. As a part of the latest development, global aviation hubs are moving to stabalise operations and resume flights wherever possible. Following the flight of the first passenger service from Abu Dhabi to London Heathrow at 2 PM (local UAE time) today, Abu Dhabi has carried operations for 8 more flights conducted in the past few hours, as reported by flightradar24.
Qatar Airways extended suspension through March 1, to provide update at 9 AM Doha time Monday on reopening once flying is safe.
SpiceJet confirmed all flights to and from UAE remain cancelled on March 2
Kuwait Airways announced all inbound and outbound flights postponed until further notice.
Turkish Airlines cancelled flights to and from Bahrain, Dammam, Riyadh, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Syria and the UAE.
British Airways not flying to Tel Aviv and Bahrain until March 4.
Lufthansa cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman, Erbil and Tehran until March 7.
Air Canada cancelled flights to Israel until March 8 and to Dubai until March 3.
Iran War Flight Status Today LIVE: Indonesians stranded during Ramadan
More than 58,000 Indonesians visiting Islam’s holy sites in Mecca and Medina were stranded. Authorities are coordinating alternative routes as Ramadan pilgrimages face logistical complications amid widespread cancellations.
Iran War Flight Status Today LIVE: US urges citizens in 15 Middle East countries to 'depart now'
The United States has issued an urgent advisory asking its citizens to “depart now” from more than a dozen countries in the Middle East because of “serious safety risks.” The warning comes as tensions rise after joint US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran and Iran’s retaliatory attacks on US allies in the Gulf.
Iran War Flight Status Today LIVE: Limited Etihad departures resume
At least 16 Etihad Airways flights departed Abu Dhabi during a brief operational window, heading to cities including Islamabad, Paris, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Moscow and London. However, regularly scheduled services remain largely suspended.
Iran War Flight Status Today LIVE: Emirates flights from Chennai, Delhi and Bengaluru turn back
Multiple Emirates flights bound for Dubai were forced to return to their origin airports in India amid ongoing airspace uncertainty. Services departing from Chennai, Delhi and Bengaluru diverted back shortly after departure as a precautionary measure linked to evolving regional restrictions.
Among the scheduled services, flight EK501 from Mumbai successfully landed in Dubai, making it the only confirmed arrival from India during this phase of resumed operations.
Meanwhile, EK525 from Hyderabad remains en route to Dubai, indicating that some carefully cleared flights are being allowed to proceed under strict monitoring. Airline and aviation authorities continue to assess conditions in real time, and further schedule changes remain possible.
Iran War Flight Status Today LIVE: Passenger recalls situation in Dubai after landing at Mumbai airport
A passenger on board flight EK 500 from Dubai to Mumbai recounted the tense situation in Dubai. Speaking to ANI, he said, "We had a flight to the USA from Dubai. When it didn't take off, we thought there might be some issues with the flight. After 7-8 hours, we were told that a war had broken out".
He added that the airline arranged accommodation for stranded travellers. "Buses from Emirates came and took all the passengers to the hotels. As soon as we came to know that the flight to Mumbai would leave, we immediately contacted them and came here. Slowly, the situation is getting controlled there," he said.
Iran War Flight Status Today LIVE: Emirates Dubai-Mumbai landed
An Emirates flight from Dubai to Mumbai landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday, marking a gradual resumption of operations after days of disruption triggered by the escalating West Asian conflict.
Flight EK 500 arrived amid close coordination between airport authorities and airline officials, reflecting cautious steps toward restoring connectivity. The arrival brought significant relief to stranded passengers who had faced uncertainty due to widespread cancellations, diversions and repeated schedule adjustments over the past several days.
Officials indicated that operations remain limited and subject to real-time security assessments. Passengers have been advised to continue checking flight status before travel, as airlines cautiously rebuild schedules while monitoring the evolving situation in regional airspace.
Iran War Flight Status Today LIVE: Dubai’s record-breaking passenger volume
Dubai International Airport handled a record 95.2 million passengers last year, making it the world’s busiest airport for international travel. It ranks second overall after Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Zayed International Airport and Hamad International Airport were also directly affected by Iranian strikes and defensive interceptions. These hubs are critical transit points linking Europe, Africa and Asia.
Iran War Flight Status Today LIVE: Over 11,000 flights cancelled since Saturday
Aviation analytics firm Cirium estimated at least 11,000 flights into, out of and within the Middle East were cancelled, impacting more than one million passengers. Major regional airlines typically operate about 1,500 daily flights, representing nearly 389,000 seats, according to AP.
Leading carriers including Emirates, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways and Saudia form the backbone of long-haul global transit. Their suspension has severely affected intercontinental routes across airline alliances.
Iran War Flight Status Today LIVE: Airspace closures continue across region
Despite some departures, major airspace closures remained in place over Iran, Iraq and Israel. Jordan temporarily closed its skies, while partial restrictions in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia were under review, according to Flightradar24.
Iran War Flight Status Today LIVE: Georgetown student’s ordeal in Abu Dhabi
Leela Rao, a 29-year-old law student at Georgetown University, was transiting through Abu Dhabi when airstrikes began. She described hours of uncertainty, hearing explosions and receiving shelter-in-place alerts before being moved to a hotel in Dubai as airlines worked to stabilise limited evacuation departures, according to AP.
Rao eventually boarded one of the limited flights operated by Etihad Airways and reached Delhi in time for a friend’s wedding. “I am feeling so, so, so grateful,” she said via text. “Everyone clapped when we landed,” reflecting relief shared by many evacuees.
Delhi IGI Airport issues fresh travel advisory at 6 am on Tuesday, in its advisory the airport urges the passengers to check the latest flight updates with their respective airlines before travelling to the airport.
“Due to the ongoing political situation in the Middle East, several westbound international flights are causing delays or schedule adjustments. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight updates with their respective airlines before travelling to the airport. If required, please consider alternate routes or connections as suggested by your airline,” the advisory said.
Iran War Flight Status Today LIVE: Gulf hubs at the centre of global travel disruption
Global travel depends heavily on Gulf airports, and the widening conflict sent shockwaves across continents. Transit hubs that connect Europe, Asia and Africa were abruptly disrupted, leaving passengers stranded mid-journey and airlines scrambling to reorganise operations amid unprecedented airspace restrictions.
Iran War Flight Status Today LIVE: Emirates flight turns back toward Mumbai
A flight operated by Emirates appears to be returning to Mumbai instead of continuing toward its intended destination. Such turn-backs have become increasingly common as airlines reassess routing options in real time to avoid restricted or high-risk airspace, according to FlightRadar24.
Iran War Flight Status Today LIVE: Two Etihad flights diverted to Muscat
Two flights operated by Etihad Airways were diverted to Muscat amid ongoing airspace restrictions and operational uncertainty in the Gulf region. The diversions were carried out as a precautionary measure due to rapidly changing security conditions affecting flight corridors, according to FlightRadar24.
Iran War Flight Status Today LIVE: Air defenses activated in UAE
Air defense systems were deployed across the UAE to intercept Iranian missiles and drones, underscoring the seriousness of the regional threat. Aviation authorities maintained tight airspace controls to prevent civilian aircraft from being exposed to potential risks during ongoing military exchanges.
Days of sweeping airspace closures at some of the world’s busiest aviation hubs left tourists, migrant workers, business travelers and religious pilgrims stranded. Many were forced to remain in hotels, airport terminals or even aboard cruise ships after the conflict erupted Saturday, triggering sudden and widespread flight suspensions.
Iran War Flight Status Today LIVE: IndiGo announces special Jeddah flights on March 3
IndiGo has announced that it will operate four dedicated flights from Jeddah on March 3, 2026, as part of efforts to progressively normalise operations between Saudi Arabia and India. The move comes amid ongoing disruptions caused by regional airspace restrictions in West Asia. The special services from Jeddah will operate to Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. These flights are specifically meant for passengers who were previously booked on IndiGo services but were unable to travel due to the prevailing circumstances affecting flight operations in the region.
IndiGo said its teams will proactively reach out to impacted customers with detailed information regarding flight timings and travel procedures. The airline emphasised that these dedicated flights are intended to assist stranded passengers and gradually restore connectivity between the two countries.
Iran War Flight Status Today LIVE: Evacuation flights begin from UAE
Stranded travelers began departing the United Arab Emirates on a limited number of evacuation flights Monday as governments stepped up efforts to extract their citizens from the Middle East. The emergency movement follows US and Israeli bombardment of Iran and retaliatory strikes by Iran and its affiliates across the region.
Long-haul operators Etihad Airways and Emirates, along with budget carrier Flydubai, announced they would operate limited outbound services. These flights are primarily aimed at clearing stranded passengers as security conditions remain volatile.
IndiGo Announces 4 Relief Flights from Jeddah to India
As part of its phased recovery plan, IndiGo will operate four dedicated flights on March 3, 2026, to bring passengers stranded in Saudi Arabia back to India. These flights are being arranged for passengers who had already booked their return flights but were unable to travel due to the prevailing circumstances.
As per the latest travel advisory published by the airline, the scheduled flights will be dispatched from Jeddah to Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad respectively. In its advisory, the air carrier has asked passengers to ensure that their booking and contact details are up to date.
IndiGo has also asked the passengers to not head to the airport unless they have received a notification from indigo asking them to do so. Passengers with any doubts or concerns can reach out to the airline’s contact center at +91 124 6173838.
Air India extends Middle East flight suspension till March 3
Air India on Monday said it has extended the temporary suspension of all its flights to and from the Middle East until 23:59 IST on March 3, 2026, citing the continued closure of multiple airspaces across the region amid escalating tensions.
"Air India is closely monitoring and assessing the evolving situation in the Middle East and has commenced scheduled operations to all its destinations in the USA, Canada, Europe and UK, giving highest priority to the safety and security of our customers and crew," the airline said in an advisory.
"Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers impacted by the suspension of flights to the Middle East and is committed to assisting them with alternative arrangements and options of full refunds or complimentary rescheduling. We encourage you to check your flight status on airindia.com or contact our 24/7 support team at +911169329333,+911169329999 for more information. Thank you for your patience and understanding," it added.
Iran War Flight Status Today LIVE: First flight from Abu Dhabi lands in Delhi
Flight from Abu Dhabi to Delhi landed at IGI airport. A returnee named Shiv told PTI, “We could see missiles being constantly intercepted. The airspace is very busy. There was not a very visible impact in Abu Dhabi.”
Iran War Flight Status Today LIVE: Indian airlines cancelled 357 flights
As violence intensifies across the Middle East, air travellers continue to face major disruptions, with 357 flights cancelled on Monday, March 2. The Indian government said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation and working to ensure timely relief for affected passengers.
"We at the Ministry of Civil Aviation are closely monitoring passenger grievances through the Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) and ensuring prompt redressal on priority. A total of 559 grievances have been addressed during this period through AirSewa, social media platforms, and dedicated helpline calls, in coordination with airlines and concerned stakeholders," the ministry posted on X.
"Passengers are advised to check official airline channels for accurate updates regarding cancellations and rescheduling. For assistance, they may contact the Ministry’s PACR helpline numbers at 011-24604283 / 011-24632987," the post further read.
Iran War Flight Status Today LIVE: fludubai to begin flights today evening
flydubai will operate a limited number of flights on the evening of March 2. Passengers are advised to update their contact information through the Manage Your Booking section and check their flight status on flydubai.com before heading to the airport, as schedules may change.
Iran War Flight Status Today LIVE: Dubai Airports to resume limited flights
Dubai Airports has signalled a cautious return to the skies, announcing that limited flight operations will resume this evening from both Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC).
Passengers have been urged to hold their travel plans for now and not head to DXB or DWC unless their airline has directly contacted them with a confirmed departure time, as authorities work to restore services in a controlled and orderly manner.
Emirates and Etihad restoring select flight operations: Report
Emirates and Etihad have begun restoring select flight operations as the situation in the Gulf remains volatile amid ongoing Iranian strikes, Bloomberg News reported. Emirates is expected to launch evacuation flights starting Monday night to move stranded passengers out of affected areas, while both carriers cautiously resume limited services as airspace restrictions ease and security conditions permit. The move comes as regional airlines work to clear backlogs and assist thousands of travellers impacted by recent disruptions.
Iran War Flight Cancellations Today LIVE: Etihad Cancels commercial Abu Dhabi services
The UAE’s national carrier has provided a formal update to Reuters regarding its flight status amid the regional state of emergency. "All Etihad scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi remain canceled." — Etihad Spokesperson to Reuters.
In a shift toward recovery, the spokesperson noted that repositioning, cargo, and repatriation flights may operate. These special operations are being conducted in close coordination with UAE authorities and are subject to "strict operational and safety approvals."
Travelers have been urged by relevant authorities to not head to Zayed International Airport without a confirmed special booking. Refunds and free rebooking (up to March 15) remain available for all affected commercial passengers.
As the regional conflict enters a critical phase following weekend strikes, the aviation sector is seeing the first signs of a cautious "controlled" reopening, though major disruptions persist for Gulf carriers.
Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) is set to reopen its airspace in a "very limited format" starting Monday night. Initial activity is restricted to Israeli carriers only (El Al, Israir, Arkia).
While civilian traffic is restricted, the Israeli Defense Ministry confirmed that cargo planes carrying military equipment have continued to land throughout the day under special clearance.
As a part of the latest development, global aviation hubs are moving to stabalise operations and resume flights wherever possible. Following the flight of the first passenger service from Abu Dhabi to London Heathrow at 2 PM (local UAE time) today, Abu Dhabi has carried operations for 8 more flights conducted in the past few hours, as reported by flightradar24.
Iran War Flight Cancellations Today LIVE: Check latest airport updates
Dubai International Airport (DXB) - Flight operations at Dubai International Airport have been disrupted until further notice. On Sunday, the airport suffered minor damage during an incident linked to the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict, though the situation was swiftly brought under control.
Zayed International Airport - Flights to and from Zayed International Airport have been suspended. Abu Dhabi authorities said the decision followed an incident on Monday in which a drone targeting the airport was intercepted.
Sharjah International Airport - The Sharjah Airport Authority has halted all flight operations at Sharjah International Airport until further notice as a precautionary measure. Passengers have been advised not to travel to the airport for the time being.
In addition, flight services at Heathrow Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, Gatwick Airport, Hamad International Airport, and Erbil International Airport have also been affected.
According to a recent report by aviation tracking platforms like Flightradar24, a Etihad EY67 Airbus A380 has departed Abu Dhabi for London Heathrow making it the first passenger flight since the airport's suspension of operations. While a non-scheduled Lufthansa A380 ferry flight was departed earlier (~13:21), EY67 marks the first regular passenger service to have taken off Abu Dhabi following the initial suspension of operations.
Jordan has ordered a partial shutdown of its airspace amid escalating regional tensions and security concerns.
Jordan has ordered a partial shutdown of its airspace amid escalating regional tensions and security concerns.
The Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission said the restriction will be in effect daily from 6:00 p.m. (15:00 GMT) to 9:00 a.m. (06:00 GMT), beginning today and remaining in place until further notice, with all aircraft barred during the specified hours.