The Middle East remains on high alert following a weekend of unprecedented escalation. After a wave of bombardments involving the US, Israel, and Iran, the regional “bottleneck” is slowly beginning to clear as the first evacuation flights departed the United Arab Emirates. Despite the partial resumption, disruptions continue on a massive scale.

An Emirates flight from Dubai to Mumbai landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday. Flight EK 500 arrived amid close coordination between airport authorities and airline officials. Passengers have been advised to continue checking flight status before travel, as airlines cautiously rebuild schedules while monitoring the evolving situation in regional airspace.

IndiGo has announced that it will operate 10 dedicated flights from Jeddah on March 3 (today), as part of efforts to normalise operations between Saudi Arabia and India progressively. The special services from Jeddah will operate to Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. These flights are specifically meant for passengers who were previously booked on IndiGo services but were unable to travel due to the prevailing circumstances affecting flight operations in the region.

While the deployment of air defense systems continues to protect UAE airspace, thousands of travelers remain in limbo.

Iran-US-Israel war travel chaos: Airline Status March 3

Limited Lifelines: Long-haul giants Emirates and Etihad, along with FlyDubai, have resumed a fraction of their schedules. However, the recovery is slow; 90% of flights from Dubai remain canceled.

A Human Toll: From religious pilgrims to migrant workers, the sudden airspace closures on Saturday marooned travelers across hotels, terminals, and even cruise ships.

Emotional Homecomings: The first wave of Indian nationals arrived at Delhi’s IGI Airport earlier today, marking the beginning of a massive global effort to extract foreign citizens from the combat zone. Air India extends suspension of all Middle East operations until 23:59 IST, March 3; monitoring airspace safety for potential Wednesday resumption.

IndiGo recovery phase begins: IndiGo to operate 4 dedicated relief flights from Jeddah to Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad on March 3 to repatriate stranded Indians.

Emirates and Etihad have begun restoring select flight operations as the situation in the Gulf remains volatile amid ongoing Iranian strikes, Bloomberg News reported. Emirates is expected to launch evacuation flights starting Monday night to move stranded passengers out of affected areas, while both carriers cautiously resume limited services as airspace restrictions ease and security conditions permit..

Etihad Airways suspends commercial shipping but resumes passenger service based flight operations. As a part of the latest development, global aviation hubs are moving to stabalise operations and resume flights wherever possible. Following the flight of the first passenger service from Abu Dhabi to London Heathrow at 2 PM (local UAE time) today, Abu Dhabi has carried operations for 8 more flights conducted in the past few hours, as reported by flightradar24.

Qatar Airways extended suspension through March 1, to provide update at 9 AM Doha time Monday on reopening once flying is safe.

SpiceJet confirmed all flights to and from UAE remain cancelled on March 2

Kuwait Airways announced all inbound and outbound flights postponed until further notice.

Turkish Airlines cancelled flights to and from Bahrain, Dammam, Riyadh, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Syria and the UAE.

British Airways not flying to Tel Aviv and Bahrain until March 4.

Lufthansa cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman, Erbil and Tehran until March 7.

Air Canada cancelled flights to Israel until March 8 and to Dubai until March 3.

