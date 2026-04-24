Ethiopia has started the construction of a massive new airport project that is set to become the largest in Africa, according to a CNN report. Through this new airport the country is signalling it’s ambitions to emerge as a major global aviation hub. The $12.5 billion airport project is located near Bishoftu, around 45 km from the capital Addis Ababa. The airport is expected to significantly boost connectivity across the African continent.

The project is being led by Ethiopian Airlines, which is Africa’s largest airline. And is aimed at addressing growing passenger demand while positioning Ethiopia as a key transit point between continents. Once completed, the new airport is expected to handle 60 million passengers. While there are plans to expand it to 110 million passengers, which is more than the world busiest airport Atlanta’s Hartfield Jackson.

Airport to meet rising demand

The upcoming Bishoftu International Airport will feature six runways and advanced infrastructure designed to support large-scale international travel. Officials of the Ethiopian Airlines told CNN the facility could handle up to 100–110 million passengers annually, making it one of the busiest airports in the world.

The project comes at a time when Addis Ababa’s current airport is nearing its capacity limits. Authorities believe the new airport will help manage future growth and reduce congestion, ensuring smoother travel operations for both passengers and airlines.

In addition to passenger services, the airport will also include cargo facilities, aircraft parking space, and modern terminals equipped with the latest aviation technology.

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Global Ambitions and Strategic Importance

The project is led by state-owned Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest carrier by fleet size, total passengers and revenue. CEO Mesfin Tasew told CNN the airline “will invest 30% of its equity” to cover the $12.5 billion cost directly. The other $8 billion is yet to be secured, with the US, China and most recently Italy involved in negotiations.

Construction Timeline and Future Impact

Construction of the airport has already begun, with initial groundwork starting in January 2026 and major building phases expected to follow soon. The project is targeted for completion by 2030.

Once operational, the new airport is expected to replace the existing Addis Ababa Bole International Airport as the country’s primary airport.