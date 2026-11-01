The Ministry of Civil Aviation has started a two-month trial of Digi Yatra for international passengers at seven Indian airports. The exercise, scheduled for November and December 2026, will allow eligible Indian passport holders to use the digital identity facility at selected airport touchpoints while travelling on certain international flights operated by Air India and IndiGo.

The trial covers Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Mumbai, Chennai and Amritsar airports. Eligible passengers can use Digi Yatra at terminal entry points, Security Hold Areas (SHA) and boarding gates where the required infrastructure is available.

The initiative expands Digi Yatra beyond domestic air travel. The government plans to use feedback from the trial to prepare for a wider international rollout in 2027.

A press release by Ministry of Civil Aviation, reads: "Digi Yatra has commenced trials for international passengers at seven airports across India, marking a further step in the adoption of digital technology in the country’s aviation sector. The trials, scheduled to run from… pic.twitter.com/R1X3uWAuvH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 1, 2026

In a statement, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said the move will further integrate digital technology in the country’s aviation sector.

The initial trial is limited to Indian nationals who hold e-passports. They must create an e-passport-based Verifiable Credential (VC) through the Digi Yatra mobile application before using the facility.

The digital facility will not replace physical passports, airline document checks or immigration procedures. Passengers must continue to carry their travel documents and complete all mandatory formalities for international travel.

Who can use Digi Yatra for international flights?

The trial is open to Indian nationals with e-passports who are travelling on selected international flights operated by Air India and IndiGo from the seven participating airports. It is not available to all international passengers or airlines.

An e-passport contains an electronic chip that stores the passport holder’s personal and biometric information. Digi Yatra uses this chip to create a digital credential that passengers can store on their smartphones.

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To create the credential, passengers must use a compatible smartphone with Near Field Communication (NFC) capability. They first scan the Machine Readable Zone (MRZ) on the passport’s information page. They then use the phone’s NFC feature to read the electronic chip embedded in the passport.

The app also captures a selfie and verifies the information against the passport details. Once the process is complete, the digital credential is stored in the passenger’s Digi Yatra wallet on the device.

Passengers can use this credential at designated airport touchpoints that support the trial, including terminal entry areas, Security Hold Areas and boarding gates. However, the ministry has not said that every touchpoint at all seven airports will have the required infrastructure.

Travellers should check whether their flight and airport journey qualify for the trial and create their digital credential in advance.

Will Digi Yatra replace passports and immigration checks?

No. Digi Yatra will provide an additional digital identity option at participating airport touchpoints. It will not replace physical travel documents or existing international travel procedures.

Passengers must carry their passports and any other documents required for their journey. They must also complete airline document verification, immigration checks and other mandatory formalities.

The ministry has not announced any exemption from visa requirements or destination-country entry rules. Using Digi Yatra at a terminal entry point or boarding gate does not allow passengers to skip the checks required by airlines or immigration authorities.

The November-December trial will help the government assess the facility across different airports and touchpoints. Feedback from passengers and other stakeholders will inform plans for its wider launch in 2027.

The ministry has not yet provided a detailed rollout schedule or confirmed whether the expansion will include more international airlines, additional passenger categories or all airport touchpoints.

Digi Yatra already has more than 26.5 million users and has enabled over 110 million journeys across 39 domestic airports, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The government also plans to extend the platform to another 25 domestic airports by 2027.

The international trial is a separate step in this expansion. For now, access remains limited by passenger eligibility, participating airlines and the availability of supporting infrastructure.