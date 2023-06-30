scorecardresearch
DGCA to conduct special audit of Go First facilities on July 4-6 

The audit of the facilities of the airline in Delhi and Mumbai will be conducted from July 4 to 6.

The senior official at DGCA on Friday said that after a preliminary review of the resumption plan submitted by the Resolution Professional (RP) for Go First on June 28, the regulator has planned to conduct a special audit.(Image: FE)

Aviation watchdog DGCA will conduct a special audit of grounded airline Go First’s facilities in the national capital and Mumbai from July 4 to 6 before approving the revival plan for the resumption of flights, according to a senior official.Cash-strapped Go First stopped flying on May 3 and is undergoing a voluntary insolvency resolution process.

The senior official at DGCA on Friday said that after a preliminary review of the resumption plan submitted by the Resolution Professional (RP) for Go First on June 28, the regulator has planned to conduct a special audit.

The audit of the facilities of the airline in Delhi and Mumbai will be conducted from July 4 to 6.”The special audit to be conducted from July 4 to 6 shall be focused on the safety-related aspects and continued compliance of the requirements to hold an Air Operator Certificate, as well as on physical verification of the arrangements made for the resumption of flight operations,” the official said. 

First published on: 30-06-2023 at 17:25 IST

