Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which manages and operates Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI Airport), on Saturday said that the airport’s third runway, Runway 11R/29L, will resume operations from September 20, 2026.

According to news agency ANI, the runway is being recommissioned after the completion of a comprehensive rehabilitation programme that began in February 2026.

The project involved strengthening and upgrading the runway to improve operational safety, efficiency, resilience and long-term capacity at the airport, ANI reported.

The upgraded runway has completed the required inspections, validations and regulatory clearances and is now ready for operational use.

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What changed on Delhi Airport’s third runway?

The rehabilitation programme included several airside infrastructure upgrades. These included resurfacing of the runway, permanent threshold displacement of Runway 29L and construction of a new Rapid Exit Taxiway (RET Z1).

The news agency also reported that DIAL upgraded the airfield ground lighting systems and carried out pavement strengthening works along with associated civil and electrical infrastructure improvements.

According to DIAL, the upgrades are aimed at improving runway efficiency and optimising aircraft movement. The changes are also expected to reduce runway occupancy time and strengthen operational reliability during varying weather conditions, ANI reported.

Third runway to resume operations from September 20

DIAL said the runway is being brought back into service after completing all prescribed inspections and receiving the necessary regulatory approvals.

The airport operator worked with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Air Traffic Control (ATC), airlines and other stakeholders during the rehabilitation programme.

Following the completion of the required procedures and clearances, operations on Runway 11R/29L will resume from September 20.

What DIAL said

Quoting DIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker, ANI reported that the recommissioning of the runway marks an important milestone for the airport’s aviation infrastructure.

“The recommissioning of Runway 11R/29L marks an important milestone in Delhi Airport’s continued journey towards building future-ready aviation infrastructure,” Panicker said.

He added that the upgraded runway, along with the new Rapid Exit Taxiway and enhanced navigation and lighting systems, would strengthen the airport’s capacity and resilience while supporting the country’s growing aviation requirements.