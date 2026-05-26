Daman Airport is set to commence operations in the first half of June, with the inauguration likely to be done by Prime Minister Modi himself. This new airport will be India’s newest coastal regional aviation hub under the Centre’s UDAN regional connectivity scheme.

Located in the Marwad area of Daman, the airport has been developed at a project cost of Rs 97 crore through funding by the Union Territory administration with support from the Government of India. The facility is expected to improve connectivity for Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and nearby industrial centres such as Vapi.

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Runway Sharing

The airport will initially cater to ATR-72 aircraft operations through a shared runway arrangement with the Indian Coast Guard. However, runway expansion from 1,800 metres to 2,400 metres has already received approval from the Ministry of Defence, paving the way for Airbus aircraft operations in the future. Work on the expansion is expected to begin within a month, sources told FE.

Despite starting with regional aircraft, the apron has already been designed to accommodate two Airbus A320 aircraft through remote bay boarding operations.

Alliance Air will launch the first commercial flights from Daman to Delhi, followed by services to Mumbai and Ahmedabad using ATR aircraft. More airlines are expected to join operations in the coming months.

The terminal has been equipped with 12 check-in counters, with four more planned in the future, alongside airline office spaces, retail shops, a dining area, child care, prayer and smoking rooms, and large passenger waiting areas.

The airport is also planning dedicated facilities for private and general aviation aircraft in the coming months.

Strategic Proximity

According to an airport official, proximity to the city and coastline remains one of the project’s biggest advantages. “The airport is right next to Namo Path, which is a beautiful coastal road in Daman. We have ensured that the airport stays within the city so that tourists don’t have to travel a long distance to reach their destination. Major hotels are only 2–3 km away. Major tourist destinations are also nearby from the airport,” the official said. The official added that dedicated taxi counters, parking facilities, and passenger waiting areas have also been planned to support tourism growth in the Union Territory.