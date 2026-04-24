Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu today unveiled the second phase of rankings for Flying Training Organisations (FTOs). The development is part of government’s attempt to improve India’s pilot training ecosystem in the midst of a rapidly expanding domestic aviation sector. The initiative aims to improve transparency, safety standards, and accountability across training institutes, while helping aspiring pilots make more informed career choices.

The ranking comes at a time when India’s aviation industry is witnessing significant growth and the government predicting a requirement of nearly 30,000 additional pilots over the next decade. With increased aircraft induction, airport expansion, and regional connectivity initiatives, the demand for trained aviation professionals is expected to surge significantly.

Second phase of FTO rankings released

The rankings, compiled by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, represent the second phase of a framework introduced in October 2025. The system evaluates training institutes based on safety, operational efficiency, compliance, and student support.

In the latest rankings, Avyanna Aviation Pvt. Ltd. emerged as the only institute to achieve the top ‘A’ category. This an improvement from the previous phase where no institute qualified for the top tier. Meanwhile, the number of institutes in the ‘B’ category has increased and those in the ‘C’ category have declined, indicating an overall improvement in training standards.

ALSO READ Noida International Airport appoints Nitu Samra as interim CEO

Notably, institutions such as Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Udan Akademi have also shown progress, reflecting broader gains across the sector.

Aviation boom driving demand for pilots

Highlighting, the sector’s growth, the civil aviation minister noted that India is set to witness major aviation expansion over the next five years. This includes the addition of around 50 new airports, induction of nearly 500 aircraft by Indian carriers, and the development of major airports into global transit hubs.

As a result, the demand for skilled pilots is projected to rise sharply, creating new career opportunities for young aspirants.

Reforms improve training ecosystem

The civil aviation minister said the introduction of the ranking system has already led to measurable improvements. Training flying hours have increased from 32% to 50%, while the number of Commercial Pilot Licences (CPLs) issued has grown more than 2.5 times over the past eight years.

Additionally, he said reforms such as liberalised FTO policies, removal of airport royalties, and digitisation of licensing processes have enhanced ease of doing business in the sector. A single-window clearance system under the new aviation framework is also aimed at streamlining approvals and boosting efficiency.