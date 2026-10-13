Citi has signed a $328 million financing deal with IndiGo to help India’s largest airline acquire eight narrow-body aircraft manufactured by Airbus. The transaction is the world’s first aviation financing deal insured by Belgian export credit agency (ECA) Credendo and the first ECA-backed aircraft financing structured through GIFT IFSC.

The deal comes as IndiGo continues to expand its fleet and network, even as the airline has suspended flights to and from Saudi Arabia until October 17 due to rising regional tensions and security concerns.

Citi leads first-of-its-kind financing deal

Citi acted as the sole mandated arranger, ECA coordinator and sole lender for the USD 328 million transaction. The financing is backed by Credendo’s credit insurance, which supports the funding arrangement.

The deal will help IndiGo procure six Airbus A321 aircraft and two A320 aircraft. It was executed through the airline’s subsidiary, InterGlobe Aviation Financial Services IFSC.

The transaction provides IndiGo with a “competitive and diversified source of long-term funding” to support its fleet expansion and network growth.

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“By combining Citi’s cross-border aviation and ECA financing expertise with Credendo’s credit insurance and IndiGo’s GIFT IFSC platform, we have delivered a first-of-its-kind solution that opens a vital new pathway connecting Indian aviation with the deep pool of ECA-backed international liquidity and supports the next phase of India’s aviation growth,” Citi India’s chief executive K Balasubramanian said in a press statement.

GIFT IFSC opens a new financing route

The deal is the first ECA-backed aircraft financing transaction structured through the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City International Financial Services Centre (GIFT IFSC).

The arrangement brings together an international bank, an export credit agency and an Indian airline to create a new financing route for aircraft acquisitions.

Credendo, Belgium’s export credit agency, provided credit insurance for the transaction. The agency aims to support Belgian aviation stakeholders seeking international business opportunities and innovative financing structures.

Frank Vanwingh, group deputy CEO of Credendo, said the agency aspires to become a long-term partner for Belgian aviation stakeholders looking to access international opportunities.

IndiGo’s chief aircraft acquisition and financing officer Riyaz Peermohamed said the partnership with Citi, Credendo and Airbus offers a competitive source of liquidity for its growing Airbus fleet.

“The transaction demonstrates the potential of GIFT IFSC to bring together international banks and export credit agencies and create innovative financing solutions for Indian aviation,” Peermohamed added.

IndiGo continues its Airbus expansion

IndiGo has been expanding its fleet to meet growing demand for air travel. In 2023, the airline announced an order for 500 narrow-body aircraft from Airbus’ A320 family. It also committed to adding the wide-body Airbus A350 to its fleet. The latest financing deal adds another funding route for the airline as it works to expand its operations.

Saudi Arabia flight suspension adds to operational concerns

Separately, IndiGo has suspended all flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until October 17, citing the evolving security situation in the region.

“Due to the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled until 17 October’26,” IndiGo said in a travel advisory.

The airline has asked passengers to check their flight status on its official website before heading to the airport. It said updates were being shared through the contact details provided at the time of booking and that its support teams remained available to assist passengers.

The airline also said it was coordinating with the relevant authorities to ensure safe operations. Authorities have extended the closure of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport until October 17 amid continuing attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.