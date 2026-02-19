Bangladesh has reportedly barred SpiceJet from using its airspace, as the budget carrier has not cleared pending dues, according to PTI citing sources. As a result, some of the airline’s flights from Kolkata, including those to Guwahati, are now taking longer routes.

A spokesperson for SpiceJet said on Thursday that the airline is in regular talks with the authorities about operational and procedural matters, including charges for using the airspace.

“These are routine industry issues and we are working constructively towards an early resolution. Our flight operations remain unaffected, and we continue to operate our scheduled services in line with regulatory requirements,” the spokesperson said, according to PTI.

Bangladesh bars SpiceJet from Its airspace

According to PTI report, the sources did not share the exact details, but they said the ban is because SpiceJet has not cleared its dues. The exact nature of these dues is not clear at the moment. The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) did not respond immediately to PTI requests for comment on the matter.

financialexpress has reached out to SpiceJet and is awaiting a response.

Data from Flightradar24.com on Thursday showed that SpiceJet flights from Kolkata to Guwahati and Imphal are avoiding Bangladesh’s airspace and are instead taking longer routes. This may increase flying time for passengers on these flights.

SpiceJet shares were down nearly 1 percent at Rs 16.81 on the BSE during afternoon trading. The airline has also been struggling financially. Last week, it reported a loss of Rs 269.27 crore for the three months ending December 2025. Rising costs and one-time expenses were cited as reasons for the loss.