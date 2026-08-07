Akasa Air has entered the airline loyalty programme space with the launch of ‘Akasa Elevate’, its first rewards platform. Launched on the airline’s fourth anniversary on August 7, the programme enables members to earn and redeem points on flight bookings and ancillary services while offering tier-based benefits such as priority services, faster status upgrades and greater travel flexibility.

The move comes a little over two years after market leader IndiGo introduced its BlueChip loyalty programme, nearly 18 years after commencing operations. As competition shifts beyond ticket pricing, airlines are increasingly using loyalty programmes to build customer stickiness and improve repeat business among high-frequency travellers.

Differentiating Features

Akasa is attempting to differentiate itself with a few features uncommon in traditional airline loyalty programmes. Unlike most programmes, elite-tier benefits will remain available even when tickets are booked through travel agents or online travel portals instead of the airline’s website or app.

The airline will also allow members to retrospectively claim reward points for flights undertaken from April 1, 2026, despite the programme officially going live only on August 7.

Another key feature is fee-free same-day flight changes for eligible members. Passengers arriving early at the airport can switch to an earlier flight departing within 12 hours without paying a change fee, subject to seat availability. Industry experts say such flexibility is increasingly becoming an important differentiator as airlines compete for premium and corporate travellers without relying solely on fare discounts.

While the programme is expected to appeal strongly to business travellers, Akasa said it has been designed for all customer segments rather than exclusively targeting corporate flyers.

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Fleet Expansion

The loyalty initiative marks another milestone for the airline, which has expanded rapidly since beginning operations in August 2022. Akasa currently operates a fleet of 40 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, serves 29 domestic and seven international destinations, and has carried nearly 30 million passengers. The airline also has an order book of 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.