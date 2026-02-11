Akasa Air on Wednesday (February 11) announced that its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and co-founder, Praveen Iyer, has resigned, marking the second high-profile departure at the airline, which has been operating for three years.

The airline announced that after five successful years, Iyer has chosen to leave and start a new chapter in his life, adding that Iyer will partner closely with the leadership team to ensure a smooth and structured transition through April 30, 2026.

Co-founder and Chief Information Officer Anand Srinivasan will take over as the Chief Commercial Officer from May 1.

Leadership Transition

Iyer’s exit follows the resignation of Neelu Khatri, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President – International Operations, who left the airline last year to pursue a new professional direction. Khatri was instrumental in establishing Akasa’s international business and was among the founding members of the airline.

“Praveen has played a key role in defining Akasa’s commercial vision and driving the airline’s growth. He has created a strong commercial team, developed future leaders, and built partnerships that help us expand our network and improve our revenue strategies,” Akasa Air’s Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube said in a statement, adding that, “Anand brings over 25 years of experience in both India and international markets, focusing on commercial aspects and aviation technology.”

Fleet Growth

Iyer’s exit comes at a moment when the airline had started to ramp up expansion after a period of sluggish growth, as aircraft manufacturer Boeing was unable to deliver aircraft on time. The airline has inducted three aircraft this year and plans to add around 12 more planes this year.

Akasa Air’s Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications and CSR, Bishnupriya Narayan, also joined L&T Realty in January 2026 after spending over three years at Akasa Air. During her tenure, she played a key role in shaping the airline’s communications narrative and strengthening its reputation during a critical growth phase.

Other notable departures from the airline include Rishabh Dev, Head of Long-Term Operations, Strategy, Excellence, and Planning; Amol Mane, Vice-President of Aircraft Acquisition and Leasing; and Vineet Mishra, Deputy General Manager – Catering.

Akasa Air has 33 Boeing 737 Max aircraft and operates to 32 destinations. The airline hopes to have 45 aircraft by the end of the year and has also resumed pilot hiring to support its expansion.