Domestic airlines are increasingly unbundling their products to cater to different categories of travellers, offering stripped-down fare options that lower the entry ticket price while charging separately for services such as checked baggage and meals. The move, led by IndiGo and Air India over the past few weeks, reflects a growing focus on attracting price-sensitive passengers without resorting to blanket fare cuts, while also opening up new avenues for ancillary revenue.

InterGlobe Aviation-operated IndiGo on Wednesday introduced ‘IndiGo Lite’, an entry-level fare category for economy passengers travelling on direct domestic and international flights. The fare allows passengers to travel with only a cabin bag of up to 7 kg and includes an auto-assigned seat, making it the airline’s cheapest ticket option. “Designed for customers who travel light and would like to pay only for the services they need, IndiGo Lite is another step towards building a strong, fit-for-purpose product portfolio,” said Aloke Singh, chief strategy officer at IndiGo.

The launch comes barely two weeks after Air India rolled out its ‘Basic’ fare on select domestic routes, offering tickets that are around Rs 500-600 cheaper by excluding complimentary hot meals while retaining the standard 15 kg checked baggage allowance, 7 kg cabin baggage and tea or coffee. Air India Express, too, offers a cabin baggage-only fare for travellers looking for lower-priced tickets.

The back-to-back launches underscore a broader shift in airline pricing strategies, where carriers are increasingly moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach towards segmented fare products. Instead of cutting fares across the board, airlines are allowing passengers to choose only the services they require, whether it is checked baggage, meals, preferred seating or flexibility to modify bookings. The strategy also enables airlines to display lower headline fares on travel booking platforms, where ticket prices often influence consumer choice, while generating additional revenue through optional add-on services.

The trend comes amid intense competition in the domestic aviation market and continued growth in passenger traffic. For consumers, the new fare options offer greater flexibility and potentially lower travel costs, particularly for short-duration trips where checked baggage or onboard meals may not be necessary. For airlines, however, the move is equally about diversifying revenue streams and maximising yields by tailoring products to different traveller segments rather than competing solely on ticket prices.