The US-Israeli war against Iran threw global travel into chaos earlier this year as oil prices skyrocketed and airspaces closed. Indian airlines have been forced to reroute their services in response — utilising longer, less efficient routes that require additional fuel and flight crew. A continued closure of Pakistani airspace has also forced domestic carriers to take a massive u-turn for destinations in Europe and North America. The country is now exploring a new and somewhat complicated route through Hotan in China to bypass travel over neighbouring Pakistan.

“Discussions on the Hotan route are going on between the two countries. Let us see how it goes, but we are trying alternatives,” Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu told reporters on Tuesday.

He added that the External Affairs Ministry was also engaged with China to reach an agreement. No timeline has been shared and the talks remain in an early stage. An agreement would see flights from Delhi or Mumbai possibly heading north towards Leh before entering Chinese airspace near Hotan and then heading west towards Kyrgyzstan and joining the existing routes to Europe or North America.

What is the Hotan route?

Continued airspace closures and geopolitical turbulence have led to severe financial losses and increased flight times for Indian carriers over the past year — with the Ministry now exploring alternative commercial flight corridors over the Hotan region in Xinjiang.

The plan comes with several complications due to the terrain and geopolitical implications of Hotan. But the steadily climbing cost of avoiding Pakistani airspace has made it a favoured possibility.

Treacherous mountains and geopolitics — Understanding the challenges of Hotan

The route is often avoided by commercial airlines due to the logistical and aerodynamic difficulties of crossing this area. Indian airlines flying past the oasis city close to the India-China border will have to cross formidable mountains — heading over both the Greater Himalayas and the Karakoram Range before bypassing the Kunlun Mountains. It also carries geopolitical complications because India claims the region as a China-occupied part of Ladakh.

Pilots crossing the region would have to move past a ring of mountains that are approximately 20,000 feet in height. While the altitude falls within a safe limit for most commercial airline cabins, complications can arise if the aircraft loses pressure. Emergency oxygen systems typically last only about 12 to 20 minutes — but a plane cannot safely make a straight descent to the mandated 10,000 feet without crashing into the mountains. Escape routes must be planned in advance to ensure the aircraft descends clear of the peaks before oxygen runs out.

An emergency landing is also difficult — with few equipped airports and facilitates in the region. According to AirNav Radar flight-tracking data cited by Reuters, no non-Chinese airline had used Hotan airport in the 12 months before November 2025.

Airspaces are controlled by individual countries with the 1944 Chicago Convention outlining that every country has “complete and exclusive sovereignty over the airspace above its territory”. India and Pakistan have closed their skies to each other despite being signatories of the International Air Services Transit Agreement that lets airlines of member states cross into the other’s territory. China is not a signatory and negotiations will be held directly between New Delhi and Beijing to cross the region.

Hoton also comes with military and geopolitical complications since it falls within the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Western Theater Command. According to a Reuters report, this area is “equipped with extensive missile, drone, and air defence assets” that would incidentally be used to respond to any conflict with India.

Aviation duopoly in India

According to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in September, IndiGo leads the domestic aviation market with a 65% market share. The budget airline reportedly carried 78.87 lakh passengers during August as air traffic dipped amid a broader moderation in travel demand. The Air India group remained in second place with a marginally increased market share of 26.7% after flying 32.32 lakh passengers during the same period.

Air India runs the bulk of long-haul international flights departing from Indian cities — with multiple routes heading into Europe, the United States and Canada. It is the only domestic airline that presently flies to the North American continent and also handles the vast majority of Indian-carrier flights to continental Europe.

The aviation sector is also slated to undergo significant changes this month as IndiGo discontinues wide-body operations from October 25 and concludes its damp lease agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways on October 31. The airline cited a challenging operating environment amid ongoing geopolitical tensions as a key reason for the move. IndiGo has never operated flights to the United States, and the upcoming changes will also see most of its European routes temporarily discontinued.

Rs 5,000 crore annual loss

Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian planes in April 2025 following the Pahalgam terror attack. India had responded with a reciprocal ban on Pakistani aircraft mere days before launching Operation Sindoor in early May last year. The curbs affect all aircraft registered, owned, leased, or operated by civilian and military entities in India. The restrictions announced by Islamabad have been extended repeatedly over the past year, with the current curbs remaining in effect till October 24.

According to a Reuters report published in early May, Air India had projected around $600 million in additional costs if the ban lasted for a year. A company letter viewed by the publication had reportedly sought government compensation from the hit. The missive sent to the Civil Aviation Ministry reportedly estimated a loss of more than Rs 5,000 crore for each year that the ban lasted.

Former CEO Campbell Wilson also revealed in October last year that the ongoing airspace closure (then at the six month mark) was “causing an impact of Rs 4000 crore to Air India” as flights were rerouted. He explained that the airline had significant increases in fuel consumption, crew costs, and turnaround times due to the changes.

Double whammy amid Iran war

Indian airlines have also been facing additional restrictions since the Iran war led to extensive airspace closures and restrictions affecting some of the busiest hubs of the world. Multiple airports in the Middle East faced emergency closures earlier this year — leaving passengers stranded in many cases.

The war has also driven fuel prices up to multi-year highs amid fears of tighter supply and prolonged disruptions to shipments. Aviation turbine fuel prices have also risen sharply over the past few months as the Strait of Hormuz became impassable for tankers at various times. Data from the International Air Transport Association indicates the global average jet fuel price last week fell 4.9% compared to the week before to $185.43/bbl. The decline partially reversed a 7.4% surge from the previous week when prices hit $194.90/bbl — but it is pertinent to remember that jet fuel had averaged about $99 a barrel on February 27 this year (the day before the war began)on the same index.

The geopolitical instability across West Asia has also sent insurance premiums surging — with aircraft entering the region facing steep additional costs. Global brokerage firm WTW (Willis Towers Watson) wrote in their Airline Insurance Market Renewal Outlook for Q2 that the tensions have defused slightly following the ceasefire and multiple rounds of negotiations between Iran and the United States. But the report highlighted that hull war-risk insurance remained a highly volatile and split market with elevated risk surcharges and strict per-flight approvals near active conflict zones.