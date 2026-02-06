Air India’s transformation is now in its final stretch, with most of the heavy lifting complete and the focus shifting to execution and refinement, according to CEO and managing director Campbell Wilson.

Speaking after the opening of the airline’s new lounge at the Delhi airport, Wilson likened the turnaround of Air India to the morning of the fifth day of a cricket Test match, suggesting the most demanding phase of the process is behind it. The loss-making carrier was privatised in January 2022.

Mechanical Milestone

Wilson said a large part of the work now involves aircraft refits, which he described as a largely mechanical process. Design, certification and planning are complete, and the remaining task is the manufacture, delivery and installation of seats across the fleet. “While it will take some time, the heavy lifting is finished,” he said, adding that the airline has moved from a phase of rapid upliftment to one of iteration and reinforcement.

Air India is in the midst of revamping a fleet of about 190 aircraft. In January, it took delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 aircraft since privatisation. Under its five-year transformation plan, Vihaan.AI, the airline has 22 work streams spanning multiple fleets, most of which are either complete or nearing completion, Wilson said. Around 20 aircraft are expected to be delivered or refitted with the new product this year, making the changes increasingly visible to passengers.

Navigating Turbulence

Despite the progress, the airline continues to face headwinds. Wilson said he could not directly address questions on profitability, citing unexpected events that have affected performance. These include airspace closures, geopolitical developments, policy changes in overseas markets and visa constraints. Such disruptions, he said, have occurred in quick succession and have had a disproportionate impact on Air India.

Separately, industry sources have indicated that the airline is working on a revised profitability roadmap, with breakeven now expected to be at least three to four years away as it navigates these challenges.