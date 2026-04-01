Air India on Wednesday announced a major overhaul of its Maharaja Club loyalty programme, lowering redemption thresholds, easing tier progression and adding flexibility to bookings. The changes will be rolled out progressively from April 1, 2026. According to the airline, the revamp, shaped by over a year of customer feedback, aims to make the programme more rewarding and accessible for frequent flyers, with more than 90% of Air India’s network seeing improved value in point redemptions.

Under the new structure, award flight redemption levels have been reduced across domestic and international routes. Domestic award flights will now start from 1,500 Maharaja Points, while cabin upgrades begin at 4,000 points. For international travel, one-way award tickets start from 35,000 points for Europe (including the UK), 40,000 for the US and Australia, and 50,000 for Canada. Economy redemption fares have been reduced by about 30% across 80% of domestic routes and 75% of international routes, while business class fares are down by up to 25% on select global routes.

The airline has also introduced a simplified, tier-based structure for rescheduling and cancellations of award tickets. Platinum members can cancel or reschedule up to two hours before departure without penalty, while Gold and Silver members can do so up to seven days and 30 days prior, respectively. Outside these windows, a flat 25% fee will apply. Importantly, points used for upgrades will now be refunded fully upon cancellation, providing greater confidence to travellers when booking.

Air India has reduced the number of flights required to qualify for elite tiers, making status upgrades easier. Platinum tier now requires 60 flights (down from 90), Gold 45 (from 60), and Silver 20 (from 30), with retrospective benefits applied to eligible members over the past year.

The airline will extend priority services and lounge access to one co-passenger travelling with Platinum or Gold members on the same booking. Additionally, Maharaja Points will now be credited within two hours of travel, including on Star Alliance partner flights.

Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal said the enhancements aim to deliver “more meaning, more flexibility, and more possibility” to members, ensuring the programme remains “relevant, rewarding, and future-ready.”