An Air India flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru was forced to return shortly after take-off on Thursday after pilots reported a technical issue mid-air. According to officials cited by Hindustan Times, the pilots of flight AI 2812, operated by an Airbus A320 Neo, declared a “PAN PAN” after one of the engines reportedly stalled.

The aircraft, scheduled to depart at 2.05 am, took off around 2.15 am but returned to Mumbai airport by approximately 2.35 am. Officials said a loud sound and sparks were noticed during take-off, prompting the pilots to take precautionary action and turn back.

Air India confirmed the development to HT, stating that the flight returned as a safety measure due to a suspected technical issue. “The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing detailed technical inspections in line with Air India’s safety standards,” a spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported and all passengers and crew were safe. According to officials as per HT, the aircraft landed safely with 47 passengers on board and was later grounded for inspection. An alternate aircraft was arranged, which departed at around 4.45 am, the report further stated.