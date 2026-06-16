In a move aimed at offering cheaper travel options amid rising operational costs, Air India has introduced a new ‘Basic’ fare category on select domestic routes that does not include complimentary meals, marking a shift in the airline’s fare structure.

The Tata Group-owned full-service carrier said the new fare option is being introduced on a pilot basis and is targeted at price-conscious travellers who prefer lower ticket prices over bundled onboard services.

New fare option designed for budget-conscious flyers

According to the airline, the newly introduced Basic fare will be available only in Economy Class and offers a more stripped-down travel package compared to its existing fare categories.

Passengers opting for the Basic fare will receive 15 kg checked baggage allowance and 7 kg cabin baggage allowance, along with complimentary beverages such as tea or coffee during the journey. However, unlike other fare categories, free meals will not be included.

Air India said the move is intended to provide customers with greater flexibility while allowing them to choose services based on their budget and travel preferences.

Existing fare categories remain unchanged

The airline clarified that the introduction of the Basic fare does not affect its other fare categories, Value, Classic and Flex, all of which will continue to offer complimentary meals along with additional bundled benefits at progressively higher price points.

The company said the new fare simply adds another layer of choice for passengers rather than replacing any existing options.

Pilot launch amid rising operational costs

The rollout comes as Air India, which continues to work through financial and operational restructuring, faces increasing pressure from higher fuel prices and rising overall operational expenses.

Air India said the continuation of the Basic fare category will depend on customer response during the pilot phase. The airline plans to assess passenger feedback before deciding whether the no-meal fare option will be expanded across a wider domestic network.