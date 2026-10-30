Air India has received regulatory approval to set up a flying training academy at Amravati in Maharashtra.

The Air India Flying Academy, located at Belora Airport in Amravati, will operate a fleet of 34 aircraft, comprising 31 single-engine and three twin-engine aircraft, for pilot training.

The academy is the first flying training institution established by an Indian airline in the country, according to the airline.

Spread across 10 acres, the facility will have digitally enabled classrooms, student accommodation, a digital operations centre and a dedicated aircraft maintenance facility. The airline did not disclose the investment made in setting up the academy, its expected annual trainee intake or when the first batch of cadets would begin training.

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The move comes as Indian airlines prepare for substantial fleet expansion, increasing the need for trained pilots and other aviation professionals. Indian airlines have around 1,640 aircraft on order, with nearly 500 expected to be inducted over the next five years.

India is projected to require 30,000-40,000 additional pilots over the next decade. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued 1,652 commercial pilot licences (CPLs) in 2025, up from 1,347 in 2024, reflecting the growing importance of domestic training infrastructure.

As of October 2026, the country has 41 DGCA-approved flying training organisations operating across 63 bases, according to the civil aviation ministry.

The academy will complement Air India’s existing aviation training infrastructure, including its 600,000-square-foot training academy in Gurugram, which the airline describes as the largest aviation training institution in South Asia.

The investments form part of the Tata Group-owned airline’s broader efforts to build aviation capabilities alongside its fleet expansion and transformation programme.