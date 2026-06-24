An Air India flight with number Flight AI479, from Delhi to Amritsar briefly entered Pakistani airspace while carrying out a go-around during its landing approach at Amritsar airport on June 22, the airline confirmed on Wednesday. The incident has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and Air India has launched an internal investigation.

An Airbus A321, marginally crossed the international border near Attari and remained inside Pakistani airspace for less than two minutes before returning to Indian airspace, according to flight tracking data and regulatory sources.

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Air India confirms incident

Confirming the incident, Air India said the brief entry into Pakistani airspace occurred while the crew was carrying out a standard go-around manoeuvre at Amritsar airport.

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“The crew operating flight AI479 from Delhi to Amritsar on 22 June had marginally infringed into the Pakistan airspace while manoeuvring a go-around at Amritsar airport,” the airline said in a statement. Air India added that the matter has been reported to the regulator and an internal investigation has been initiated.

Aircraft was holding due to airport congestion

As reported by multiple media outlets, heavy congestion at Amritsar airport led to multiple aircraft being asked to remain in a holding pattern before landing. AI479 later executed a go-around after its approach.

The DGCA said the aircraft was on approach to Amritsar when it was instructed to enter a holding pattern because of a runway inspection following a bird-strike incident. After commencing its approach, the aircraft briefly entered Pakistani airspace during radar vectoring before returning to Indian airspace, the regulator said.

Entry coordinated with Pakistan ATC

The DGCA said the brief entry into Pakistani airspace was coordinated with Pakistani air traffic control authorities. According to the regulator, the aircraft later diverted to its alternate airport, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, and landed safely. Flight tracking data showed the aircraft circling over the Amritsar region before turning back to Delhi. After refuelling, the flight resumed its journey and later flew to Amritsar the same evening, sources said.

DGCA takes interim action

The aviation regulator said it has been informed of all developments related to the incident.The DGCA also said interim action has been taken against the concerned air traffic controller at Amritsar as well as the operating crew for not reporting the incident.