Air India Express has announced that it has resumed flights to all its West Asia destinations that were suspended during the recent US-Iran conflict, restoring connectivity to Salalah in Oman and Kuwait while gradually ramping up frequencies over the coming days.

The airline said services on the Kozhikode-Salalah route resumed on July 2, while flights between Kozhikode and Kuwait will restart from July 3. Bengaluru-Kuwait services are scheduled to resume from July 4.

Phased Frequency Restoration

Initially, the Kozhikode-Salalah route will operate twice a week. The Kozhikode-Kuwait service will begin with one weekly flight from July 3 before increasing to three weekly services from July 5. Similarly, Bengaluru-Kuwait flights will start with one weekly frequency from July 4 and expand to three weekly flights from July 7.

The Tata Group-owned low-cost carrier said flight frequencies to and from West Asia will be increased in phases as operations gradually normalise.

The resumption also restores Air India Express’ presence at two airports in Oman—Muscat International Airport and Salalah International Airport. In addition, the airline has reinstated flights between Muscat and Mangaluru from July 3. Air India Express currently operates around 40 weekly flights from Muscat to seven destinations across India.

The airline said all its Kuwait services will operate from Terminal 4 at Kuwait International Airport and advised passengers to make bookings through its website, mobile application and other authorised booking channels.

Conflict Aftermath

Air India Express, along with several global carriers, had curtailed operations across parts of West Asia after the conflict between Iran and Israel escalated following US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, prompting reciprocal drone and missile attacks and temporary airspace restrictions across the region.

The restoration of services comes as airlines gradually return to normal schedules following the easing of tensions and the reopening of key air corridors.

Separately, Air India Express last month opened bookings for its new direct service between the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and Abu Dhabi. The route, scheduled to commence from July 15, will be among the first international flights to operate from the new airport, further strengthening the airline’s footprint in the Gulf market.