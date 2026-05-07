Air India has retired its last Boeing 777-200LR aircraft, ending a nearly two-decade association with one of the world’s longest-range commercial jets. The final aircraft, registered VT-AEI, operated its last commercial flight on April 28 and is currently undergoing final checks at Nagpur, sources said.

The aircraft was among five Boeing 777-200LRs inducted on short-term dry leases after being retired by Delta Air Lines during the Covid period. The leased aircraft helped Air India bridge fleet gaps following the Tata Group’s acquisition of the airline and enabled additional nonstop services to San Francisco from Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The phase-out of the aircraft also coincided with the closure of Pakistani airspace to Indian carriers from April 2025, which forced Air India to introduce technical stops on several US-bound routes. Before retirement, the final 777-200LR was primarily deployed on Frankfurt services from Mumbai and Delhi, routes now being operated by the larger Boeing 777-300ER for now.

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Geopolitical Pressures

Air India’s association with the type began in 2006 when the then state-owned carrier placed a landmark order for 68 Boeing aircraft, including eight 777-200LRs, as part of an ambitious international expansion strategy. Deliveries started in 2007, coinciding with surging crude oil prices and the global financial crisis.

Although the airline inducted five aircraft by 2009, the economics of operating ultra-long-haul routes remained challenging due to high fuel costs and limited deployment on consistently high-yield sectors. In 2014, Air India sold five of the aircraft to Etihad Airways, which retired the type by 2018. The remaining aircraft later became central to Air India’s nonstop San Francisco operations and wider North America network. These three aircraft continued to serve until 2025.

Globally, only 61 Boeing 777-200LRs were built, making the aircraft a niche variant.

Niche Legacy Replaced

Air India will gradually replace the type with the Airbus A350-1000 and Boeing 787-9 as part of its fleet modernisation programme.

According to aviation analyst Mark Martin, the A350 can deliver operating cost savings of nearly 20% compared with the 777-200LR, although higher acquisition and lease costs partly offset the gains.

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The retirement comes at a challenging time for Air India as Middle East tensions, airspace restrictions and rising operational costs continue to pressure regional carriers. Sources said the airline is expected to announce additional cost-cutting measures and fresh capital infusion plans soon.