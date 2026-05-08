Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu addressed the media on Friday (May 8) regarding the investigation into the Air India Boeing Dreamliner crash that killed 260 people last year, stating that the report is in its “last stage”. He also said that the final report into the crash will “mostly” be released in ‌one month.

Speaking to reporters, Naidu said, “It has been almost a year, and the investigation is still being carried out very thoroughly. We need to understand one thing, whenever such an investigation takes place, especially involving an international flight with foreign nationals on board, the final report can be questioned and scrutinised by any country or institution concerned.”

“Therefore, the investigation has to be conducted with utmost seriousness, fairness, and transparency, and that is exactly the process being followed right now. From our side, we are trying to complete it as quickly as possible, but we cannot compromise or interrupt the due process for the sake of speed,” he further said.

Naidu also said the investigation is in its final stages. However, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting the probe independently, and the Indian government has provided them with all the resources they require.

All possible causes under investigation

Earlier this year, the civil aviation ministry had said that “all probable causes” behind the crash were being investigated and that efforts were being made to complete the probe in a “time-bound manner”.

Informing the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol had said that the probe by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau was underway.

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On July 12, 2025, AAIB’s preliminary report said fuel supply to both engines of the aircraft was cut off within a one-second gap shortly after takeoff, leading to confusion inside the cockpit.

“In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cut off. The other pilot responded that he did not do so,” the report had said.

The ministry had also clarified that the preliminary report was based on evidence that was available at that stage and did not contain any interim safety recommendations.