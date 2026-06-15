More than a year after the deadly Air India AI-171 crash that claimed 260 lives, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has said the investigation is now in its final phase and the final report could be submitted soon. Speaking on Monday, the minister said investigators are carefully following international rules and do not want to rush the process.

Air India AI-171 crash probe in final stage: Aviation Minister

Naidu said everyone is waiting for answers, but added that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is committed to carrying out a thorough investigation. “We are all waiting… AAIB doesn’t want to unnecessarily speed up any process. They want to follow the protocol very strictly. This is an international protocol, so they can’t miss any step…” he said.

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The minister added that investigators are examining every aspect of the accident in detail before reaching their conclusions. “They have to focus on the investigation very thoroughly… So they are taking the due time. But because it is in the last leg, that is why they issued the statement. They might complete the investigation and present us with the final report very soon,” he said.

#WATCH | Jewar, UP | On Air India Flight AI-171 crash report, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu says, "We are all waiting… AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) doesn't want to unnecessarily speed up any process. They want to follow the protocol… pic.twitter.com/aMQlgaWX8Q — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2026

AAIB says significant progress has been made

On Friday, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau released an update on the progress of the probe. The agency said investigators have made notable headway in examining aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine-related components and several other pieces of evidence linked to the crash.

According to the bureau, the investigation team has spent the past year carrying out an extensive review of all technical, operational, organisational and human factors that may have played a role in the accident.

“This effort has been supported by accredited representatives, technical advisers and subject matter experts from relevant organisations,” the AAIB said.

Analysis still underway

Investigators said all the evidence collected so far is now being studied together to get a complete picture of what happened.



