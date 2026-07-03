In a move that could make overseas travel slightly cheaper for passengers, Air India has reduced the fuel surcharge on select international routes, becoming the first Indian carrier to roll back the additional fee after a sharp moderation in global jet fuel prices, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying. The surcharge reduction applies primarily to long-haul routes covering Europe, North America and Australia, offering some relief to international travellers after months of elevated airfares driven by soaring aviation fuel costs.

How much has Air India reduced the surcharge?

Sources told ANI that Air India has significantly cut fuel surcharges across major international sectors. The revised surcharge structure is as follows:

Flights to Europe: Reduced to USD 125 per passenger, down from USD 205 in April

Flights to North America and Australia: Reduced to USD 200, down from USD 280 earlier

So far, no other Indian airline has announced a similar reduction, making Air India the first domestic carrier to pass on lower fuel costs to passengers.

Why is Air India reducing the fuel surcharge now?

The decision comes after global jet fuel prices eased following a massive surge earlier this year, which severely impacted airline operating costs worldwide. Quoting industry data, ANI reported that the global average jet fuel price rose sharply to USD 195.19 per barrel for the week ending March 27, 2026. At the end of February, the same stood at USD 99.40 per barrel.

That represented nearly a 100% jump in just one month, creating one of the toughest cost environments for airlines in recent years.

What caused fuel prices to spike?

Apart from rising crude oil prices, airlines were also hit by a steep increase in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) refining costs. Industry data shows the “crack spread,” the difference between crude oil cost and refined jet fuel pricing, surged dramatically.

According to ANI, the crack spread nearly tripled within three weeks, rising from USD 27.83 per barrel for the week ending February 27 to USD 81.44 per barrel for the week ending March 27. Since fuel remains one of the biggest operational expenses for airlines, many carriers had increased surcharges to offset rising costs.

What does this mean for passengers?

With fuel prices now cooling from their March highs, Air India has decided to pass on part of the benefit directly to international passengers. The surcharge cut is expected to make flights on long-haul routes slightly more affordable, particularly for travellers flying to Europe, United States and broader North America and Australia.

While the fare reduction may not dramatically slash ticket prices, passengers can expect some relief on premium international routes where fuel surcharges often make up a notable part of the final fare.

Will other airlines follow?

Air India’s move is now expected to be closely watched by the aviation industry. As of now, other Indian carriers have not announced any fuel surcharge reduction, despite easing fuel costs globally. It is reportedly said that if jet fuel prices remain stable or continue falling, airlines may face increasing pressure to lower fares or revise surcharge structures.

For now, Air India has taken the lead, offering travellers some relief while the broader aviation sector continues navigating volatile global energy prices.