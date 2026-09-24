Air India has approved cash incentives of around Rs 18 crore for outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson, including a one-time reward of Rs 2.5 crore for his performance in FY25, according to a resolution approved by the airline’s shareholders.

The payout includes around Rs 15 crore in cash in lieu of shares that Wilson was entitled to receive under the airline’s long-term incentive plan for FY23-FY25. Under the original terms of his remuneration, half of the long-term incentive was to be paid in shares.

Wilson took charge as Air India CEO in July 2022 after Tata Group took control of the airline. His initial three-year remuneration package was valued at around Rs 21.5 crore annually, comprising fixed remuneration of about Rs 8.5 crore, an annual performance bonus of Rs 6.5 crore and a long-term incentive of Rs 6.5 crore. Half of the long-term incentive was linked to shares.

Air India subsequently revised Wilson’s remuneration from April 2025, with his annual compensation potentially rising to around Rs 28 crore, according to a Mint report. The revised package comprised fixed pay of around Rs 11 crore, performance-linked remuneration of about Rs 8 crore and long-term incentives of a similar amount.

The latest shareholder resolution relates to incentives for FY23 through FY25. The AGM documents do not disclose any similar conversion into cash of Wilson’s share entitlement or a separate one-time reward for FY26.

Air India announced Wilson’s resignation on April 7, 2026. The airline said Wilson had informed chairman N Chandrasekaran of his intention to step down earlier, although his five-year appointment was originally scheduled to run until July 2027.

On August 5, Air India appointed former Ethiopian Airlines chief Tewolde Gebremariam as its next CEO and managing director. The leadership transition comes as the Tata Group continues to consolidate operations across its airline businesses and implement its broader transformation plan for Air India.